The results are in, and Great Place to Work Canada, a “global authority on workplace culture,” has released its list of the Best Workplaces in Canada, and a popular restaurant company made the list.

The Joey Restaurant Group managed to come in 26th place on the list of companies with over 1,000 employees.

So how are these companies chosen as the best workplaces in Canada?

Seventy-five per cent of each organization’s score is based on confidential employee feedback (from the globally recognized Trust Index Survey) and the remaining 25% is based on the quality, quantity, and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture.

These factors were used to create the final list of 50, with other categories as well: 100-999 employees, 50-99 employees, and under 50 employees.

The company has well over 5,000 employees.

Ninety per cent of employees at the Joey Restaurant Group said that it was a great place to work.

