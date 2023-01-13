Vancouver’s favourite Japanese market is back again, this time for a pop culture edition.

The Kawaii Japan Market is hosted by the same organizers behind previous Japan Markets, which took place over the holidays, in the fall, and during the summer last year.

This iteration of the festival will take place over two days, on February 25 and 26, and will highlight “kawaii” pop culture and food vendors.

The Kawaii market – kawaii meaning cute in Japanese culture – is still accepting vendors, but fairs in the past have featured several food kiosks (like Carp and Tokyo Katsu Sando) as well as local artisans and craft-makers.

The Japan Market as a whole aims to highlight Japanese culture in Vancouver and gives those with a Japanese background a venue in which to sell their wares.

The event will take place at UBC Robson Square from 10 am to 5 pm on both days.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

When: Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: UBC Robson Square, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

