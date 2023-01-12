Vancouver may be home to some of the most sushi spots outside of Japan, but there’s one type of sushi restaurant we have in short supply.

A sushi train or conveyor belt sushi restaurant, referred to as “Kaitenzushi” in Japanese, is a common type of sushi restaurant in Japan. It’s usually a convenient and affordable spot, where diner’s orders are delivered to them via a little train that runs through the restaurant.

While we don’t have a ton of Kaitenzushi spots in Vancouver, we do have one, and it is well worth a visit: Sushi Aboard.

Located in Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood at 1047 Denman Street, Sushi Aboard offers Vancouver diners a novel (and fun!) dining experience.

The restaurant opened in August 2020 and is one of very few Japanese restaurants in this city that offers this style of dining.

Each table in the restaurant has a tablet where diners are able to place their order from its wide-ranging menu options.

When your order is ready, it’s placed on a little bullet train which is then sent right to your table.

The train may swing by a few times during your visit, but one thing to keep in mind is that the order is only yours if the train happens to stop in front of you – otherwise, it’s probably on its way to someone else’s table!

Some menu highlights include the restaurant’s fantastic sashimi, including an Atlantic salmon and Albacore tuna, as well as its specialty rolls, like the Melting Cheese Roll with prawn tempura, crab, and mozzarella cheese.

Those looking for other Japanese eats will also be happy to find dishes like bowls of udon, chicken karaage, and miso soup on the menu – all of which arrived intact and in one piece, despite having taken a train ride on their way over.

Sushi Aboard is not only a unique sushi dining experience in the city, but it’s also one that offers fantastic versions of Japanese favourites.

You’ll find Sushi Aboard open every day except Mondays.

Sushi Aboard

Address: 1047 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-9797

Instagram