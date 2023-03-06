There is something incredibly satisfying about the creaminess you get when you open a can of Guinness stout and pour it into a tall glass.

The Irish beer company was really onto something when they decided to use “widgets” in their cans of beer – the little ball you’ll find at the bottom of the can, which makes the beer taste as if it’s just been poured from a keg.

Knowing all this, it makes sense that Guinness has just taken a foray into coffee territory with its Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer.

Launched just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer combines the creaminess of the classic beer with the smoothness of a nitro cold brew coffee, with tasting notes of espresso, chocolate, and caramel.

This month, Vancouverites will have a special chance to try the coffee-turned-beer by checking out a roaming Guinness pop-up coffee cart.

There will be three different dates and three different locations to try it out around the city:

Friday, March 10 from 3 pm to 7 pm at Waterfront Station

Saturday, March 11 from noon to 4 pm at Robson Square

Sunday, March 12 from noon to 4 pm at Kitsilano Beach

Those who pop by the cart will also have the chance to receive a full can of the new Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer to take home with them, too – which, we suppose you could say, is just the luck of the Irish.