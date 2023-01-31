Interactive and immersive dining experiences have been making their mark over the last few years – a Beauty and the Beast cocktail pop-ups and mini golf-themed bars being just a couple of examples.

Last fall, Dished shared that a very unique experience would be heading to Vancouver soon, with its main draw being Karen-level rudeness.

Karen’s Diner is brought to us from the same Australia-based brand that organizes the Hidden pop-up experiences around the world, but this time the experience you’re paying for is a bunch of rude “Karens” as servers.

The concept is a 1950s-style diner with burgers, floats, and other classic diner food – as well as a few strong cocktails – fully staffed by some less-than-pleasant waiters.

And while Vancouverites will have a to wait a little longer to try out this experience for themselves, those in Victoria have the privilege of being served by Karens a lot sooner.

The Karen’s Diner concept is officially going on tour through Canada, and has announced that it will be popping up in Victoria, BC, from March 31 to April 23.

Promising an “absurdly fun experience,” Karen’s Diner will have guests not only enjoy some good food and drink alongside some rudeness but they’ll also be forced to play some games, too.

Karen’s Diner will be taking place at Sonora Bar and Grill at 531 Yates Street.

The pop-up experience is already operating in several Australian cities, and promises to also bring its “great burgers and rude service” to Calgary and Toronto this year.

Tickets include one burger, one order of fries, and one soda. Bring your friends along for a different kind of old-school diner experience – just don’t complain to the manager.

As for when Karen’s Diner will be heading to Vancouver, organizers tell us that “So far we don’t have a confirmed location or date yet, however we’re aiming to have it ready by mid-late 2023 so stay tuned!”

When: March 31 to April 23

Where: Sonora Bar and Grill, 531 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: Available online