It’s been a tough year for the restaurant industry, and another Vancouver spot is being added to the list of now-closed eateries. This time, it’s Kalamish.

Kalamish opened its doors in January 2024 and served kebabs, pasta, and more.

While the restaurant has yet to make a formal announcement, the spot is now listed as permanently closed on Google. Additionally, the restaurant’s windows are papered up, and the sign has been removed.

Located at 617 Stamps Landing, the Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant closed after less than a year of operation in the former location of Branas restaurant.

Will you miss this now-closed restaurant? Let us know in the comments.

Kalamish

Address: 617 Stamps Landing, Vancouver

Instagram

