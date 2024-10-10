It’s been a rough year for Metro Vancouver eateries, and now another spot has said goodbye.

Squish Juicery, located in Coquitlam Centre, announced that it has closed after six years of operation.

“These last few years have been filled with constant uncertainty beyond our control, the battle with produce inflation, plastic inflation and honestly a rising cost at every single corner,” shared the juicery on Instagram.

“We have been committed to never wavering on the quality of our products, never watering down our juices or smoothies, and/or making our prices unaffordable. Sadly this is no longer viable in this economy.”

Squish Juicery, owned by Callan and Jessica Morrison, was best known for its vast selection of juices and smoothie bowls. In December 2023, it also closed its original Port Coquitlam location.

“We want you all to know that this was not an easy decision for us to make. We are truly devastated to see what we have worked so hard to build over the last six years come to an end,” concluded Squish.

Squish Juicery

Address: Coquitlam Centre — 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

Instagram

