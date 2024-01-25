Juno Awards return to Vancouver in 2025 for a huge citywide celebration

For the first time since 2018, the Junos are returning to Vancouver.

The 54th Annual Juno Awards will take place on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at Rogers Arena, as announced by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and the Vancouver Juno Host Committee on Thursday.

Canada’s largest celebration of music includes the highly anticipated awards evening as well as the Juno Week festivities across the city and BC from March 26 to 30 2025. The awards show will be broadcast live on CBC and CBC Gem for the whole country to enjoy.

#Vancouver! Celebrate the best of Canadian talent when The JUNO Awards return to the West coast on Sunday, March 30th 2025. pic.twitter.com/hLACMDW5eX — The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) January 25, 2024

“BC is a hotbed for emerging talent, and the Junos brings with it opportunities for diverse artists and audiences alike to come together and celebrate our vibrant music scene,” said Nate Sabine, Vancouver Juno host committee co-chair & president of Music BC.

“We’re incredibly proud of the legacy Music BC has continued to develop and bringing The Juno Awards back gives us another avenue to continue the work we’ve done to extend, include, and incubate British Columbia’s music industry.”

This is just the fifth time that Vancouver has hosted Canada’s Biggest Night in Music in its over 50-year history. Luminaries such as Michael Bublé, Russell Peters and Jason Priestley have hosted past Juno Awards at Rogers Arena and the former General Motors Place.

The 2018 Juno Awards Week welcomed nearly 29,000 attendees, generated $10.9 million in economic activity in the province, and provided a $5.8 million increase to BC’s GDP.

The provincial government is investing $2 million towards Junos’ hosting costs so that local music fans and visitors can take part in community events throughout the five-day Juno Week festivities. The 2025 Vancouver Junos Host Committee is also supported by a variety of founding partners including Creative BC, the City of Vancouver, Downtown Vancouver BIA, Destination Vancouver, and Music BC.

“With the strength of our vibrant music industry, British Columbia is the perfect place to host the Juno Awards,” added Lana Popham, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, in a statement. “We can’t wait to welcome music lovers and artists from across the country to Vancouver in 2025.

“Being the host of the Juno Awards means more than just enjoying good music. It’s also an opportunity to drive tourism, which will create more jobs and support local businesses. This is a unique moment to celebrate our success in transforming BC into a national music hub through our Amplify BC investment.”

When: March 30, 2025

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

When: March 26 to 30, 2024

Where: Various venues around Vancouver and BC