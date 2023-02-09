Daigyo Cafe Vancouver to officially opens today
Back in November, we shared that Daigyo Cafe would soon be opening its very first Vancouver location.
This Japanese-style boutique cafe concept currently operates one other location in Toronto’s North York, offering both sweet and savoury eats alongside premium matcha and other Japanese-inspired sips.
The Vancouver outpost, located in the West End at 1725 Robson Street, officially opens its doors to the public today.
In addition to its matcha, folks can enjoy a variety of signature iced confections too, as well as its selection of Japanese Press Sandos.
Savoury varieties include Tartare Chicken, Crispy Shrimp, and Spicy Octopus. On the sweet side, there’s a Purple Sweet Potato, Red Bean Shiratama, and Japanese Cheese.
Daigyo will also have matcha soft serve in a cup or cone and picture-perfect parfaits, which will be customizable as well.
Daigyo officially opens today, February 9, for its soft opening from 2 pm until 8 pm.
It will also be holding a grand opening celebration on February 18 with a two-day launch event and buy-one-get-one deals on select drinks.
Daigyo Cafe Vancouver
Address: #2-1725 Robson Street, Vancouver