Back in November, we shared that Daigyo Cafe would soon be opening its very first Vancouver location.

This Japanese-style boutique cafe concept currently operates one other location in Toronto’s North York, offering both sweet and savoury eats alongside premium matcha and other Japanese-inspired sips.

The Vancouver outpost, located in the West End at 1725 Robson Street, officially opens its doors to the public today.

The 1,100 sq ft, 10-seat counter-service space takes over the former location of Yi Fang Taiwan Fruit Tea and will serve Daigyo’s signature ceremonial-grade, premium organic matcha from Japan’s Shizuoka region.

In addition to its matcha, folks can enjoy a variety of signature iced confections too, as well as its selection of Japanese Press Sandos.

Savoury varieties include Tartare Chicken, Crispy Shrimp, and Spicy Octopus. On the sweet side, there’s a Purple Sweet Potato, Red Bean Shiratama, and Japanese Cheese.

Daigyo will also have matcha soft serve in a cup or cone and picture-perfect parfaits, which will be customizable as well.

Daigyo officially opens today, February 9, for its soft opening from 2 pm until 8 pm.

It will also be holding a grand opening celebration on February 18 with a two-day launch event and buy-one-get-one deals on select drinks.

Daigyo Cafe Vancouver

Address: #2-1725 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram