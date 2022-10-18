Vancouver, Christmas has come early. Our city’s highly anticipated, second Jollibee location has finally announced it is opening this week.

It’s been a minute since we first caught wind of this outpost, as Dished first reported on the second location of the famous Filipino fast-food chain back in the summer of 2021.

But now, after patiently waiting, fans of the iconic brand can prepare themselves for the new 2549 Cambie Street spot.

Folks can find this destination officially open on October 20. After that, it will be operating from 9 am to 11 pm daily.

It’s located on the notable corner of West Broadway and Cambie Street on the second floor of the new 510 West Broadway building.

So there you have it. Mark your calendar and enjoy the signature Jolly Crispy Chicken, Chicken Sandwiches, and Peach Mango Pies later this week.

Just wear comfortable shoes, because if this opening is anything like the last one, there will be lines.

Jollibee Broadway & Cambie

Address: 2549 Cambie Street, Vancouver (second floor of the 510 West Broadway building)