The global fruit drink brand Sweet7 is getting ready to open its second North American location in Richmond’s Union Square Shopping Centre.

Come opening, Sweet7 Richmond will offer the company’s signature beverages like its Mango Pomelo Sago, made from diced mango, mango purée, coconut milk, sago (mini tapioca balls), and pomelo. It uses locally sourced ingredients and features plant-based options as well.

The popular fruit drink brand launched in China back in 2006. Since then, it’s grown to operate more than 1,500 stores.

The brand’s first Canadian location is poised to open on Robson Street in the former location of a Chewgurt Yummy.

“We’re excited to bring Sweet7’s beloved lineup of beverages to a new location and introduce ourselves to our new friends and neighbours in Richmond,” said Richmond Sweet7 co-owner Max Meng. “We take pride in incorporating local ingredients into our creations as well as the best mangoes and other fruit rarely seen in Canada and showcasing the range of flavours that have made Sweet7 such a favourite around the world.”

An exact opening date for this new location has yet to be announced, but the brand shared it will be opening sometime this winter.

Address: 1131-8328 Capstan Way, Richmond

