Canadian "Jeopardy!" star Mattea Roach will return for the Tournament of Champions

You haven’t seen the last of Canada’s quiz queen Mattea Roach.

Fans will get to see the Jeopardy! star back in action as she has officially been named one of the competitors on the game show’s Tournament of Champions this fall.

Roach’s legendary winning streak of 23 consecutive games and her total earnings of US$560,983 (over CND$700,000) puts her in fifth place overall in the quiz show’s standings.

This also makes the 23-year-old one of the three seeded champions, meaning she gets to skip the quarter-finals — which start on October 31 — and go straight to the semi-finals the following week.

The Halifax-born champ will be back behind the podium battling the brains of Jeopardy! heavyweights like Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider.

She is the only Canadian contestant so far in the Tournament of Champions.

Roach ended her Jeopardy! run in May after her opponent bested her by a single dollar. During her streak, the trivia superstar made Canadian history, pretty much became a household name, and even got a shoutout and standing ovation in the House of Commons.

And there’s no slowing down for the Nova Scotia native.

Since then, Roach has taken on the mantle of host for Canadaland’s The Backbench, a podcast that “digs into Canadian politics from the best seats in the House.”

Tune in to Jeopardy! starting Monday, November 7 to cheer her on.