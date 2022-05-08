"I had the time of my life": Jeopardy! champ Mattea Roach looks back

After finally losing following a 23-game winning streak, Canada’s best-ever Jeopardy! champ spent some time reflecting back on her game show journey.

Mattea Roach won over Canada as the country’s biggest-ever Jeopardy! star. At just 23 years old, she managed to amass $560,983 USD, or over $700,000 CAD, from her winning streak.

On the Friday, May 6 episode of the quiz show, Roach was taken out by Danielle Maurer who won by just one dollar.

In a litany of gratitude, Roach shared her thanks to her supporters on Twitter over the weekend.

So, I completely fell off in my pursuit to share my thoughts about every game of Jeopardy I played – when I have more time/energy, I hope to compile my memories/analysis somewhere. But right now, we have important business to discuss: the end of my run on Jeopardy! — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) May 8, 2022

“I had the time of my life taping my games, and this is largely thanks to the overwhelmingly positive atmosphere that the team at Jeopardy creates. I’m so excited to return to set and see these incredible folks in the fall,” wrote Roach.

“23 wins at 23 feels kind of perfect, and I don’t know that I’ll ever stop feeling deeply grateful and humbled to have had this experience at the time that I did.”

You can even count Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a fan, as he tweeted out a congratulatory message for Roach.

“We couldn’t be prouder,” he wrote.

Clue: The winner of 23 consecutive episodes of @Jeopardy. The youngest “super champion” in the show’s history. And the person who has made us so proud back here at home. Answer: Who is @MatteaRoach? Congratulations on your historic run, Mattea! We couldn’t be prouder. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 7, 2022

Canadians will have another chance to watch our Jeopardy! super champ in the fall when she returns for the Tournament of Champions.

With files from Daily Hive staff.