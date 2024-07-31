Four words: One dollar chicken drumsticks.

Now that we’ve got your attention, here are all the details. Much-loved local fried chicken purveyor Juke is celebrating its eighth anniversary next week, and in honour of this occasion, the team is offering us a killer crispy-fried deal.

For one day only on August 8, 2024, the Chinatown staple will offer a limited-edition version of its popular classic fried drumstick for just $1 each.

A part of a collaboration with nearby biz Chinatown BBQ, these bites come slathered in Chinatown BBQ’s ginger soy glaze and roasted garlic mayo.

“We’re grateful for every year we get to be a part of the Chinatown community and wanted a special collaborator for this auspicious anniversary,” said Justin Tisdall, owner of Juke Fried Chicken and The Chickadee Room.

You might also like: Vancouver restaurant closures: 8 spots to say goodbye to

Sushi Hyun: new Japanese omakase experience to open in Vancouver

Cafe known for viral customizable latte art opens new Vancouver location

“Chinatown BBQ reflects the historic spirit of Chinatown, and we wanted to have some fun by combining meaningful flavours with our signature Southern fried chicken.”

On August 8, the $1-per-piece deal is on from 11 am until sold out, while quantities last.

Folks are required to order a minimum of five drumsticks and a maximum of 10 per person (aka bring buds). It’s also for walk-in guests only.

Juke has long been loved for its awesome staff and space, but namely, its mouth-watering gluten-free, non-GMO-grain-fed fried chicken.

Be sure to mark your calendar and get in on this deal.

Juke Fried Chicken

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-5853

Facebook | Instagram