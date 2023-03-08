3 international restaurant concepts that are coming to Canada soon

While we love, and I mean love, our local eateries, we can’t help but notice some seriously buzz-worthy food and beverage brands entering Canada’s food chat this year.

Check out these international restaurant concepts that opened in Canada for the first time ever, or will do so imminently.

Here’s some sweet news for cookie lovers in our country: Insomnia Cookies has revealed that plans to expand into Canada are in the works.

The US-based brand is known for its cult following due to its warm cookies, baked goods, and ice cream, all available late-night in-store and via delivery.

The concept recently announced it would be expanding outside of the US for the first time in Canada and the UK, adding to its 230+ existing locations across the States.

Vancouver better get ready for some serious feasting, as Fogo de Chão has revealed it will be opening its first Canadian location downtown.

The internationally-renowned chain of authentic Southern Brazilian steakhouses will be launching inside The Post at 658 Homer Street.

Set to open in Spring 2024, Fogo de Chão Vancouver is brought to us in partnership with Debut Development Group.

Crumbl Cookies, a massively popular spot for cookies and desserts in the United States, is coming to Canada.

So far, there are a few planned locations for the Canadian expansion: one in Edmonton, Alberta, and the other in Mississauga, Ontario. There are already more than 600 locations in the United States so this is very exciting news.