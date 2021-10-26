International coffee shop opening first Canadian location in Toronto

A Japanese-based coffee shop is making its way to Canada, opening its first location in the country as part of its global expansion.

% Arabica, deriving from Kyoto, Japan has grown increasingly on a global scale and will now seek to cater to the Canadian community.

First stop, Union Station. The coffee brand will call the Bay Street Promenade home in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Union Station (@torontounion)



“We are so thrilled to be coming to Canada with one of our locations landing inside Toronto’s iconic Union Station,” said the brand via Instagram.

“We are excited to share our love for coffee and design with the Canadian market and offer a truly unique coffee experience.”

The independent coffee brand currently has 104 stores in 17 countries, including Qatar, Singapore, UAE, and Malaysia.

% Arabica is known for its white coloured walls and contemporary interior design

Daily Hive has reached out for further comment.