Inside Canada's first-ever California Pizza Kitchen before it opens (VIDEO)

The famous California Pizza Kitchen restaurants have finally made their way into Canada, with Edmonton chosen as the lucky first city.

The massive international food chain announced back in November 2021 that it would be expanding into Canada, and people will soon be able to get their hands on their tasty, delicious dishes.

The California-fresh pizza concept is opening on August 1 in Edmonton, Alberta, located at 5260 Windermere Boulevard NW.

We were given a sneak peek at some of the creations California Pizza Kitchen is known for, and holy moly did they NOT disappoint.

Before we dive into the food, the brand new building for the Edmonton CPK location is massive, with plenty of seating inside and on the huge patio.

The inside is stunning and welcoming, you could certainly spend a couple of hours here enjoying your food and taking in the gorgeous summer sun. It’s like a little plot of Cali in YEG!

Literally look at all the tables, gorg light fixtures, and bright colours. Magic, pure magic!

Once the awe of the place washes over you, do yourself a favour and order the Avocado Club Egg Rolls as a starter, they are way too good!

CPK is known for its pizzas, of course, however, it does offer sandwiches, plates of pasta, and more.

The cauliflower pizza crust CPK is known for will convert anyone who has never tried one, it’s like church for the taste buds! If you are looking for the one on the menu, it’s that.

The drink menu is also grand, but we stumbled upon a signature drink that will be such a summer staple for many Edmontonians (and hopefully many Canadians too).

The California Colada was pretty much the equivalent of a 25ºC day at the beach with your best friends in a glass. Comprised of malibu rum, pineapple juice, Monin golden turmeric, and fresh pineapple, they are dangerously fantastic.

Even the pasta was outstanding.

We spoke with Paul Pszybylski, senior director of culinary innovation at CPK (pictured below) and he mentioned how Edmonton was a perfect entry market, and fit the brand “perfectly.” We love to hear it!

When the location opens, keep your eyes peeled for menu options you won’t be able to get at any other CPK location, either.

Pszybylski said they are open to owners creating some local dishes of their own and there are some much-loved Canadian dishes.

Going into a California Pizza Kitchen dessert isn’t one of the main things likely on the mind, however, CPK has pulled out allllll the stops with the Butter Cake.

It’s scary good. Be warned, we are serious. Life changing, you’ll never be the same, will need once a week good.

So, there you have it.

If you are lucky enough to be able to make it to the Edmonton California Pizza Kitchen location, we can’t stress this enough– start the car and GO!

