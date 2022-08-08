3 popular international restaurant brands that just opened in Canada

While we love, and I mean love, our local eateries, we can’t help but notice there are some seriously buzzworthy food and beverage brands entering the food chat in Canada.

Some familiar names are already shutting down in certain capacities, but that’s clearly making room for all-new concepts in the food and beverage landscape of the Great White North.

Check out these three international restaurant brands that just opened in Canada for the first time ever.

Last year, UK-based Pret A Manger revealed it had come to an agreement to partner with A&W to launch a trial in Canada.

The very first Pret A Manger location just opened in Vancouver, the first of several BC locations to come. Dished paid a visit to the new pop-up concept, located inside an A&W at the bustling transit hub at Cambie and Southwest Marine Drive.

The famous California Pizza Kitchen restaurants have finally made their way into Canada, with Edmonton chosen as the lucky first city.

The massive international food chain announced back in November 2021 that it would be expanding into Canada, and people in Edmonton can now get their hands on its tasty, delicious dishes.

Pizza Maru, internationally known for its Korean pizza, opened its first Canadian franchise in Toronto this year.

Along with the mouthwatering pizza, Pizza Maru serves seasoned chicken with a large selection of sauces.

With files from Laine Mitchell and Karen Doradea