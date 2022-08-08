Tim Hortons customers should keep an eye out this morning for some exciting new options on the menu.

The company announced today that they have added a new lineup of Maple Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches to its already classic roster of early morning must-haves, for a limited time only.

Tallis Voakes, director of culinary innovation at Tim Hortons revealed today that Tims is “dialling up classic breakfast sandwiches by adding a new sweet-and-savoury flavour option for guests to enjoy”.

Tim’s has certainly got all the bases covered with their latest arrival, which is now available on a Farmer’s Wrap, Classic or Specialty Bagel BELTs, Breakfast Sandwiches with an english muffin or homestyle biscuit, all prepared to order.

To ramp up the flavour even further, the latest sweet-and-savoury combination to grace Canadian taste buds will also be available as an add-on to lunch and dinner items, for an extra charge.

But it doesn’t end there.

Tim Hortons has actually thrown in new drinks too, which includes, “a lineup of red-eye beverages featuring a shot of rich and bold espresso.”

Those sips are brewed with 100% ethically sourced premium Arabica beans and come in “one of three iconic Tims drinks,” a Red-eye Iced Capp, Red-eye Original Blend Coffee, or Red-eye Iced Coffee.

All new items are now available nationwide.