Tim Hortons launches new lineup of Maple Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches
Tim Hortons customers should keep an eye out this morning for some exciting new options on the menu.
The company announced today that they have added a new lineup of Maple Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches to its already classic roster of early morning must-haves, for a limited time only.
Tallis Voakes, director of culinary innovation at Tim Hortons revealed today that Tims is “dialling up classic breakfast sandwiches by adding a new sweet-and-savoury flavour option for guests to enjoy”.
Tim’s has certainly got all the bases covered with their latest arrival, which is now available on a Farmer’s Wrap, Classic or Specialty Bagel BELTs, Breakfast Sandwiches with an english muffin or homestyle biscuit, all prepared to order.
To ramp up the flavour even further, the latest sweet-and-savoury combination to grace Canadian taste buds will also be available as an add-on to lunch and dinner items, for an extra charge.
But it doesn’t end there.
Tim Hortons has actually thrown in new drinks too, which includes, “a lineup of red-eye beverages featuring a shot of rich and bold espresso.”
Those sips are brewed with 100% ethically sourced premium Arabica beans and come in “one of three iconic Tims drinks,” a Red-eye Iced Capp, Red-eye Original Blend Coffee, or Red-eye Iced Coffee.
All new items are now available nationwide.