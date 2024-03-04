Tim Hortons' Roll Up to Win contest returns with some major prizes

Tim Hortons has brought back its enormous Roll Up to Win contest, and it’s bigger than ever this year with cars, vacations, cruises, electronics, and more up for grabs.

The contest kicks off on March 4 and runs until March 31, with dozens of opportunities to get your hands on some pretty sweet prizes.

All you need to do to enter is buy any eligible treat, such as drinks, breakfast sandwiches or lunch or dinner items and scan your Tims Rewards card to earn a roll.

You can also earn rolls by buying eligible items on the app for pick-up or Tims Delivery.

Every roll revealed, whether you win a prize or not, will be entered into a draw to win the $10,000 Daily Jackpot prize.

Other prizes on offer throughout the contest include 10 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S All-Wheel Drive, 30 six-night vacations at any Hilton hotel, five Princess Cruises promotional cards, and a 2024 Tracker Targa 18 WT Boat and Trailer.

Additional prizes include hundreds of electronics, gift cards, Parks Canada Discovery Passes, Tims rewards points and millions of Tims coffee and food prizes.

To celebrate the iconic Canadian chain’s 60th anniversary, diners who reveal 60 rolls throughout the contest will be eligible to take part in the 60th Roll Reveal Prize, where prizes include $10 Home Hardware eGift Cards, $10 The Bay Promotional eGift Cards, $10 Rakuten Cash or $10 Tims Gift Cards.

A full list of prizes and competition details can be found on the Tim Hortons website.