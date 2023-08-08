In-N-Out Burger is coming to the Langley Good Times Cruise-In
In-N-Out Burger is making a highly anticipated return to Metro Vancouver next month.
The famous American chain, known for its 3×3 burgers and Animal Style Fries, will once again be coming to the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, a large-scale charity event for retro car enthusiasts.
In-N-Out will be serving up its famous burgers at the event on September 9, 2023, organizers confirmed to Dished.
But there’s some info you need to know before rolling up.
View this post on Instagram
Anyone wishing to get their hands on the coveted burger is advised to come early as you need a ticket to get a handheld.
Tickets go on sale starting at 8 am, and event organizers say they usually sell out around 11 am. There is a limited number of tickets and a four-ticket limit per person.
- You might also like:
- McDonald's and Squishmallows team up for sweet collaboration across Canada
- A specialty Korean-style scone bakery has opened in Metro Vancouver
- Longtime Metro Vancouver bakery to close after more than 60 years
Typically, proceeds from the In-N-Out Burger truck sales go to Cruise-In charities.
In-N-Out at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In 2023
When: September 9, 2023, from 8 am
Where: Downtown Aldergrove, Langley