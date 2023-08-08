In-N-Out Burger is making a highly anticipated return to Metro Vancouver next month.

The famous American chain, known for its 3×3 burgers and Animal Style Fries, will once again be coming to the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, a large-scale charity event for retro car enthusiasts.

In-N-Out will be serving up its famous burgers at the event on September 9, 2023, organizers confirmed to Dished.

But there’s some info you need to know before rolling up.

Anyone wishing to get their hands on the coveted burger is advised to come early as you need a ticket to get a handheld.

Tickets go on sale starting at 8 am, and event organizers say they usually sell out around 11 am. There is a limited number of tickets and a four-ticket limit per person.

Typically, proceeds from the In-N-Out Burger truck sales go to Cruise-In charities.

Well, there you have it. Set your alarms and prepare your stomachs for September! Get more info on parking and tickets here

In-N-Out at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In 2023

When: September 9, 2023, from 8 am

Where: Downtown Aldergrove, Langley