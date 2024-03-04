According to some industry experts, the end could be near for bagged milk being sold in Canada.

Bagged milk is a uniquely Canadian item readily available in eastern parts of the country, like Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritime provinces.

According to Canadian Dairy distributor DairyCentral, milk bags were first introduced in the 1960s, and about 10 years later, Canada converted to the metric system. This meant dairy producers had to replace and resize milk containers previously sold in imperial quarts.

“Changing a one-quart bag to a 1.3-litre bag was relatively seamless, so the three-quart bags of milk quickly became four-litre bags across parts of Canada once the metric system was fully implemented,” noted DairyCentral.

Despite bagged milk being a popular talking point — especially among non-Canadians — it seems demand for the novelty dairy product may be declining.

“Don’t be surprised if you stop seeing bagged milk at the grocery store a few years from now…These are mostly sold in Ontario, Quebec, and in the Atlantic Region,” wrote Sylvain Charlebois, director of the agri-food analytics lab at Dalhousie University, on X.

Demand for large milk formats is declining due to smaller families, increased variety, and the availability of dairy alternatives. — The Food Professor (@FoodProfessor) March 4, 2024

“Demand for large milk formats is declining due to smaller families, increased variety, and the availability of dairy alternatives,” he added.

Charlebois referenced a recent La Presse report detailing why bagged milk is losing its appeal among Canadians.

Several folks responded to Charlebois’s post with mixed reactions.

“That’s too bad; I never buy freezer bags for my garden vegetables. I swore growing up I would not wash milk bags — but here I am,” wrote one X user.

That’s too bad, I never buy freezer bags for my garden vegetables. I swore growing up I would not wash milk bags–but here I am. — Marion Greveling (@luvlambs) March 4, 2024

Another person said they prefer milk in “glass or waxed cartons.”

It’s best in glass or waxed cartons anyway. — Anstria (@Anstria_G) March 4, 2024

“No!!! I love my bags of milk!” said one commenter.

No!!!!! I love my bags of milk! — DrRoxxo (@RoxxoDr) March 4, 2024

“Please take away the bagged milk… In the last few years, they have become super smelly and covered in milk residue,” stated another consumer.

Please take away the bagged milk @FoodProfessor

In the last few years they have become super smelly and covered in milk residue.

I’d prefer glass or recyclable plastic. Eliminate these single use bags. — Hank Smythe (@HSmythe10) March 4, 2024

Are you a fan of bagged milk? Let us know in the comments.