Here's what the weather will be for Honda Celebration of Light this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The 2024 Honda Celebration of Light is just around the corner, and it has some amazing events planned for the huge crowd of attendees.

However, will you need to pack sunscreen or an umbrella for opening night on Saturday, July 20?

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected at the longest-running off-shore fireworks festival in the world, with the Red Bull Air Show and a huge drone show also taking to the skies each night before the main event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honda Celebration of Light (@celeboflight)

The current Environment Canada forecast for the city calls for clear skies, with temperatures during the day hitting 24ºC and an evening low of 16ºC.

When you arrive early to grab a spot before the hoards of crowds flood in, you should think about bringing an extra layer of clothing for when the temperature dips.

Temperatures for Saturday, July 20, look to be higher than both the average high of 22.1°C and the average low of 13.4°C.

No matter what Mother Nature sends our way, the fireworks display is sure to brighten up the night skies with some wondrous colours.

Where will you be watching the fireworks from? Let us know in the comments below.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show

Nightly schedule: Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver

Daily Hive is a Proud Media Partner of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light

With files from Beth Rochester