6 festive places to go ice skating in Metro Vancouver this holiday season

Ready to lace up and go ice skating this holiday season?

There are plenty of festive indoor and outdoor rinks for locals to enjoy. Whether you bring your skates or rent a pair, you’ll find no better feeling of freedom than gliding up and down the ice!

To help you make the most of your skating time, here are six festive ice rinks that are open this season in Metro Vancouver.

What: Visitors can take a spin on Grouse Mountain’s 8,000 sq ft outdoor ice skating pond and enjoy the amazing views from the Peak of Vancouver. Don’t forget to grab a cup of hot chocolate at the Peak Chalet afterwards.

When: Daily until the end of the season

Time: Various hours

Where: Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Ice skating on the outdoor rink is complimentary with a Mountain Admission Ticket or Annual Pass

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is open for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. There will also be live entertainment for the 12 days leading up to Christmas, including live DJs, jazz bands, and more.

When: Open daily until February 29, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day)

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee

What: The 24th Annual Winter Ice Palace transforms the Cloverdale Arena into a wintry wonderland. Invite your friends and family to join you for a festive skate, complete with holiday lights, colourful decorations, and seasonal music.

When: December 18, 2023 to January 7, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Cloverdale Ice Arena – 6090 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: $4.75 per person, $3.50 for skate rentals, $1.75 for helmet rentals. Free admission for annual Recreation Pass and Family Fun Pass holders.

What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is now open, and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

When: Daily until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: PNE’s popular Winter Fair returns this December with holiday-themed food and drinks, light displays, live entertainment, and more. You can even go for a holiday skate on the Tim Horton’s Ice Rink at the historic Agrodome. Bring your skates to spin for free, or rent a pair on-site.

When: December 14 to 23, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: PNE Winter Fair tickets are $19-$25 in advance; purchase online. Skate rentals are $7, though you can bring your skates to skate at no cost. Helmets are mandatory for skaters ages 12 and under.

What: Bring family, friends and your finest Ugly Christmas Sweater for a holiday toonie skate at Bill Copeland Sports Centre. There will be crafts, face painting, and reindeer games for the little ones. Children of all ages can also enjoy a visit from Santa and friends.

When: December 23, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 2 pm

Where: Bill Copeland Sports Centre – 3676 Kensington Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $2, free for children three years and under

With files from Daily Hive Staff