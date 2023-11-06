Harry Styles, Will Ferrell and more: Here are the top celebrities spotted in Vancouver in 2023

No wonder it is called Hollywood North!

In light of Will Ferrell and Harry Styles being spotted in Vancouver this weekend, here are some other celebrity spottings we’ve come across in 2023.

Some of them are even Vancouverites themselves.

Drake

Bellinis at the Catus Club, anyone? Everyone’s favourite “6 God” was spotted by diners at the Coal Harbour Catus Club in late August, and even put out a social media post thanking the staff after the restaurant delivered a drink to his hotel room. Drake was spotted a few times out and about in the city, leading up to his two Vancouver concerts at Rogers Area.

Lil Yachty

Rapper Lil Yachty visited Vancouver around the same time as Drake and was spotted vintage shopping in the trendy Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

Vintage and wholesale store F as in Frank shared a photo of Lil Yachty in the store, thanking him for stopping by. Yachty appears to be giving the camera a fist bump among the racks.

Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey

Fans of The Office might have been in star-studded heaven had they walked around Vancouver in late February as two of the show’s biggest stars were in town.

Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer were spotted at some of the city’s most iconic spots while they were here for their show at the Just For Laughs Vancouver comedy festival.

Michael J Fox

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael J Fox (@realmikejfox)

The star of popular movies like Back to the Future and Teen Wolf was seen exploring a BC waterfall with his son in May.

Fox also shared an Instagram post of himself on a deck in front of a view of the North Shore Mountains and the Vancouver Harbour. The Burnaby native seemed to be in good spirits during his vacation in BC, as the 62-year-old continues to advocate and bring awareness to Parkinson’s disease.

Seth Rogen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damso Modern Korean Cuisine (@damsocuisine)

Being a Vancourverite himself, when is Seth Rogen not here? We’re teasing, of course, because we love it when Rogen is spotted in his hometown, especially when he’s digging into some local restaurant offerings.

Known widely for its all-you-can-eat Korean pork belly, Damso shared a snap with the A-lister and thanked him for popping in for a bite during the summer.

Rogen was also spotted visiting Kitsilano’s Little Bird Dim Sum just a few days later.

Which celebrity are you most excited about seeing in Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.