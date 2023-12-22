Anthony Hopkins beautifully plays piano at a Vancouver hotel

A-list celebrity Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins is in town and seems to be loving Vancouver as he treated passersby to a beautiful piano performance.

The legendary Academy Award-winning actor is currently in the city filming the new action-thriller movie Locked.

Friday morning, he shared a video of himself at the Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver playing on the Fazioli piano, which was installed in the hotel over a decade ago.

“Something about a piano in an empty lobby… PERFECT venue,” Hopkins captioned the video.

“That would be the ultimate Christmas story. Walking into a hotel and Anthony Hopkins is playing the piano,” one person commented.

Hopkins also left a vague comment on Instagram, which read, “🎅🏼 Coming to a city near you.”

Hopkins is best known for his roles in The Silence of the Lambs, King Lear, and Thor: Ragnarok, among many others.

He’s recently been spotted hitting some great spots in the Vancouver dining scene, like the upscale Indian restaurant Tasty in Yaletown and having lunch at Hydra Estiatorio, a Mediterranean restaurant downtown.