Anthony Hopkins beautifully plays piano at a Vancouver hotel
A-list celebrity Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins is in town and seems to be loving Vancouver as he treated passersby to a beautiful piano performance.
The legendary Academy Award-winning actor is currently in the city filming the new action-thriller movie Locked.
Friday morning, he shared a video of himself at the Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver playing on the Fazioli piano, which was installed in the hotel over a decade ago.
“Something about a piano in an empty lobby… PERFECT venue,” Hopkins captioned the video.
“That would be the ultimate Christmas story. Walking into a hotel and Anthony Hopkins is playing the piano,” one person commented.
Hopkins also left a vague comment on Instagram, which read, “🎅🏼 Coming to a city near you.”
Hopkins is best known for his roles in The Silence of the Lambs, King Lear, and Thor: Ragnarok, among many others.
He’s recently been spotted hitting some great spots in the Vancouver dining scene, like the upscale Indian restaurant Tasty in Yaletown and having lunch at Hydra Estiatorio, a Mediterranean restaurant downtown.