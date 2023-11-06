Vancouver Whitecaps fans boo Will Ferrell at BC Place

Tonight’s Vancouver Whitecaps FC record crowd included a famous actor.

Will Ferrell’s in town, and not for yesterday’s BC Lions game (though he did once rock a Lions jersey at the Super Bowl).

Ferrell was spotted at BC Place for today’s Whitecaps playoff match against LAFC. Ferrell was cheering for the enemy, as he’s a co-owner of the Los Angeles-based MLS club.

Astute fans picked up on that fact, so when they showed Ferrell on the big screen, they booed him. Ferrell first tipped his LAFC cap to the crowd, before hearing boos and then shrugging.

It’s probably the only scenario where the beloved Hollywood funnyman wouldn’t be greeted with cheers in Vancouver.

They’re booing Will Ferrell at BC Place pic.twitter.com/SlZ2niHFeU — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) November 6, 2023

Look who’s in the house ?! Will Ferrell, taking a look at the iconic @bcplace, of course. @WhitecapsFC | #VWFC pic.twitter.com/BeJpjkcrJT — Sarita Patel (@SaritaReports) November 5, 2023

Will Ferrell in town for LAFC vs the Whitecaps. You know it’s a big one! Oh, him and 30,000 Caps fans btw pic.twitter.com/Lgnezy8Lh2 — Blake Price (@justBlakePrice) November 5, 2023

There was another big-name celebrity in the crowd, and this one was cheering for the good guys.

Michael Bublé was in attendance, rocking a Whitecaps jersey.

Michael Bublé is here pic.twitter.com/Wt8u8N93Kl — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) November 6, 2023

Other famous fans included members of the Vancouver Canucks and BC Lions.

Canucks players Ilya Mikheyev, Pius Suter, Teddy Blueger, Filip Hronek, and Casey DeSmith were all photographed in Whitecaps gear.

Thanks to our neighbours for coming to support the boys tonight 😍 @Canucks pic.twitter.com/N3mX73MVKd — x – Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) November 6, 2023

Tonight’s match featured the largest attendance in Whitecaps MLS history. They opened the upper bowl of BC Place for the match for the first time since entering the league in 2011, with over 30,000 fans in attendance.