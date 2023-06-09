With the success of public drinking programs in Vancouver’s parks, plazas, beaches and other areas around Metro Vancouver, one notable destination has decided to launch its own pilot program.

Granville Island is the most recent location to adopt a public drinking program, allowing guests to responsibly enjoy alcoholic beverages inside both the Public Market and in the adjoining Courtyard.

“Following the success of open alcohol consumption initiatives across the BC region, and after consulting with all the restaurants, breweries, and distilleries, as well as merchants from across the Island, we decided the time was right to test the concept on Granville Island,” says Tom Lancaster, the General Manager of Granville Island. “As a culinary centre in Vancouver, Granville Island has an outstanding range of food and beverage offerings that make this initiative an ideal fit for our visitors.”

Several merchants on Granville Island will offer guests drinks that can be enjoyed around the market, including single ready-to-drink cocktails, craft beer from Granville Island Brewery, wines from Liberty Wines and The Liberty Distillery, as well as saké from Artisan Saké Maker.

These destinations can offer alcoholic beverages as part of any takeout meal, with spots like Popina, Alimentaria Mexicana, and more included.

Launching today, Friday, June 9, this program will run through October from 11 am to 8 pm daily, and in November and December from 11 am to 7 pm.

At the end of the year, this trial period will be reviewed and it will be determined whether or not the program can be made permanent.

To find out more about Granville Island’s Public Drinking Pilot Project, you can check out its website.