T&T Supermarket has shared that some big moves are underway, with a massive location planned for the Greater Seattle Area.

The leading Canadian Asian supermarket will open a 76,000-square-foot location in Bellevue, Washington, in the Marketplace at Factoria, making it the largest Asian supermarket in the state.

“We know the love for T&T transcends borders. It’s not unusual to see U.S. license plates in the parking lots of our British Columbia stores, with hundreds of customers regularly making the drive for our food,” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets, in a release.

T&T confirmed that this new store will officially open in the summer of 2024 and will feature a sushi counter, hot food bar, noodle station, and an in-store kitchen and bakery, which will whip up the brand’s freshly prepared delicacies, such as steam buns, pork belly bao, and Asian pastries and cakes.

This location will also offer T&T’s more than 300 private-label products, including favourites like green onion pancakes, Korean kalbi marinade, juicy pork dumplings and seaweed snacks.

The huge Bellevue location will employ more than 300 people, providing plenty of jobs for the local community.

T&T Supermarket currently operates several locations throughout BC, including the brand-new one in Coquitlam that officially opened last week. The huge Bellevue location will be about a three-hour drive from Vancouver – a fun destination road trip for foodies hoping to see how the American version differs from our own locations.

T&T Supermarket – Bellevue, WA

Address: Marketplace at Factoria, Bellevue, Washington