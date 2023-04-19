Seaside sips: Alcohol could soon be allowed at select Vancouver beaches

The Vancouver Park Board is considering a move to allow people to drink alcohol on the beach, not in an area near the beach, but on the sand itself in several busy spots this summer.

It’s an important distinction because previously only certain spots had allowed public alcohol consumption in previous summers, and none of them were right on the water — but that could expand significantly for 2023.

The alcohol-at-beaches pilot project that will be considered by the Park Board’s elected commissioners next week also includes an urging from Vancouver Coastal Health to go slow with the possible move on a major expansion of alcohol consumption allowances in order to address health and safety concerns.

As well, Park Board staff have outlined recommendations to transition the previous pilot projects of liquor in parks to a permanent policy with both year-round and summer seasonal locations.

If approved, legal drinking at the beach pilot project locations and the permanent year-round park sites would start on June 1, 2023, and permanent summer seasonal-only sites would begin on July 1, 2023.

While these policy frameworks are being proposed by Park Board staff, if approved, they would fulfill a civic election campaign promise made by the ABC Vancouver party, which promised to expand the legal drinking at public parks to a permanent year-round feature, and start a pilot project at beaches.

In December 2022, shortly after the election, the ABC majority of Park Board commissioners approved a member motion directing Park Board staff to return with a report outlining the way forward to implement their policy objectives.

As proposed by Park Board staff, the seven beaches where liquor consumption would be permitted are:

Jericho Beach Trout Lake Beach Kitsilano Beach Locarno Beach New Brighton Beach Spanish Banks Beach Second Beach (Stanley Park)

Some additional considerations for the locations of the beach pilot project include lifeguard presence, Vancouver Police officer and Park Board ranger patrols, amenities such as washroom and changerooms, water quality, popularity as destinations for recreational aquatic use, and concessions.

For those in the West End who were hoping to be able to enjoy a wine and watch the sunset, there are a few concerns from officials about two spots in particular and therefore they won’t be part of the pilot.

“English Bay and Third Beach in Stanley Park are not recommended in the list of program sites; according to both Park Rangers and VPD, these parks regularly have enforcement challenges related to unsanctioned gatherings, substance use, and undesirable crowd behaviours,” reads the Park Board staff report.

The hours where alcohol may be consumed at these select beach locations are proposed to be from 11 am to 9 pm daily. The pilot project for 2023 would run between June 1 and September 4. Signs could be installed to advise people of the risks of swimming while intoxicated.

In order for legal drinking at beaches to return in Summer 2024, the Park Board commissioners would have to launch another year of the pilot project or make the policies permanent.

As for allowing permanent year-round sites, Park Board staff are proposing the policy regulation of allowing legal drinking at parks located beyond three city blocks of schools.

Here is the full list of 32 public parks where permanent year-round drinking would be permitted, with park sites italicized denoting they were part of the previous pilot projects:

Adanac Park Balaclava Park Barclay Heritage Square Burrard View Park Elm Park Fraser River Park Garden Park Granville Park Harbour Green Park Jericho Beach Park John Hendry/Trout Lake Park Jonathan Rogers Park Jones Park Kitsilano Beach Park Langara Park Locarno Beach Park Maple Grove Park McBride Park Memorial West Park New Brighton Park Pandora Park Queen Elizabeth Park Riverfront Park Spanish Banks Beach Park Stanley Park (Lumberman’s Arch) Stanley Park (Southwest and Second Beach) Sunrise Park Tatlow Park Vanier Park Victoria Park Volunteer Park Woodland Park

For permanent summer-only sites, parks within three city blocks of but not directly adjacent to schools are locations where alcohol can be legally consumed during the months of July and August. This is strategically timed for the period of the year when students are generally away. Park Board staff are proposing a total of 16 permanent summer seasonal-only sites; here is the fully list, with the previous pilot project locations italicized:

Beaconsfield Park Braemer Park Brewers Park Clinton Park Collingwood Park Columbia Park Falaise Park Memorial South Park Norquay Park Oak Park Quilchena Park Robson Park Ross Park Rupert Park Slocan Park Winona Park

The move to establish a permanent policy, as opposed to renewing pilot projects every year, provides some certainty and avoids confusion.