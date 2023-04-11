Vancouver's Drinking in Public Plazas Program extended year-round

Just last week, the City of Vancouver announced that its Summer Patio Program had officially returned for the season, with 130 permits already issued and more to come.

Now, the City has shared that another one of its public programs aimed at supporting the cultural sector has been expanded.

On Tuesday, April 11, the City announced that the Vancouver City Council had voted to expand the Drinking in Public Plazas Program.

Much like the expansion of streetside patios around the city, this program was created to provide some flexible socializing options for folks to enjoy Vancouver’s public spaces, to give residents the option of enjoying alcoholic beverages outside (especially those who do not have a backyard or other private outdoor space), and to further support local business’ recovery efforts following pandemic-related restrictions.

The program has now seen three successful seasons and, as a result, it has been expanded into a year-round initiative.

Of the program, Mayor Ken Sim said, “Community connection and spaces for public life are so important for our well-being and quality of life. Having plazas that allow alcohol consumption year-round will help make our city more vibrant while supporting local businesses.”

Six public plazas have been approved for the year-round program for the 2023/2024 cycle. Starting on May 15 (and until May 14, 2024), alcohol may be responsibly consumed at the following public plazas:

Cambie Street and 17th Avenue (Plaza steward: Cambie Village Business Association)

Cambie Street and 18th Avenue (Cambie Village Business Association)

Granville Street and 13th Avenue (South Granville Business Improvement Association)

Granville Street and 14th Avenue (South Granville Business Improvement Association)

Lot 19, 855 West Hastings Street (Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association)

Main Street and 21st Avenue (Coco et Olive, Little Mountain Neighbourhood House, residents)

There will also be one plaza with seasonal approval (only until October 31, 2023):

Maple Street and 4th Avenue (Kitsilano West 4th Avenue Business Improvement Association)

During the summer months, these plazas will operate from 11 am to 9 pm daily. As the seasons shift back into winter and the days become shorter, these hours will end at 5 pm.

The included plazas have been selected because of their close proximity to public amenities, like washrooms, but those that do not have public washrooms nearby will have portable ones installed.

You can read the entire council report online here.