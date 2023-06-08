Iconic fish and chip spot claps back at city councillor's "defamatory" comment

A well-known fish and chips spot on White Rock Beach says a local city councillor has left “false, misleading, defamatory comments” about the restaurant in a Facebook group.

On Wednesday, Moby Dick Restaurant shared a screenshot of a comment made by City Councillor Dave Chesney under a photo of the eatery that was shared in a Facebook group called, “British Columbia Photos.”

Under a photo captioned “Who Knows This Place! Famous Fish N Chips… So Good,” Chesney commented on June 5, “Living off its reputation for decades.

“When Peter Mueller (Moby Dick founder) left, so did the #1 rating. Go next food to Coney Island…..where all the local eat.”

The comment was made from Chesney’s Facebook page where it states, he is a White Rock city councillor.

In response to the comment he made, Moby Dick filed an official complaint “about ethical misconduct.”

“These comments are defamatory and are not supported by facts,” the letter reads. “Moreover, these comments are aimed at hurting my business … by encouraging other people to avoid my restaurant and to visit another place next door.”

The letter goes on to list five sections of the bylaw violations, including breaking a councillor’s oath to “not allow private interest to influence my conduct in public matters,” and to not deface another person.

Moby Dick added the comments the councillor made “have no ground and are not supported by facts.”



To Chesney’s comment about the business being impacted after one of its founders, Peter Mueller, the restaurant owner clarified that Mueller left in 1999 and the business changed hands.

“So according to Councillor Chesney, for the last 24 years, this iconic place has had no right to stay in business, and it has been alive simply by living off its reputation while serving bad food,” the letter reads.

The letter goes on to say it is “a lie” that all residents of White Rock do not eat at Moby Dick.

“My business attracts thousands of local residents. His statement is false and misleading. Moreover, the original founder of Moby Dick’s, Peter Mueller, who still lives in White Rock, is our regular customer!”

The restaurant added the “disgraceful and false” comments Chesney made “jeopardized” the business and the wellbeing of the owner’s family and staff.

“Councillor Chesney used his position as an elected official of our City to hurt the taxpayers who live, work and pay taxes in White Rock.

Daily Hive has reached out to Councillor David Chesney and the City of White Rock for comment.