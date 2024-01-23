It’s been tough out there for restaurants, with numerous closings over the last few months, but a new campaign is hoping to change that.

To help bring awareness to the struggles restaurants are facing, the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA) and Restaurants Canada have launched the Save BC Restaurants campaign.

At the heart of its campaign is what they call the “Unhappy Hour” menu.

Meant to spoof a happy hour menu you’d typically see at your favourite restaurant, this menu shares some not-so-tasty facts.

One of the most shocking inclusions on this menu is that over 50% of food service and hospitality businesses are unprofitable, a nearly five-fold increase since 2019.

Restaurant bankruptcies have increased by 48% in the last 10 months, among other unsavoury facts.

“The last few years have been incredibly tough on restaurants in British Columbia,” said Ian Tostenson, CEO of the BCRFA.

“Pandemic debt, skyrocketing inflation, labour shortages, cost pressures. Many of these businesses are holding on by the skin of their teeth.”

Eateries like Cannibal Cafe and Studio Brewing have cited the pandemic as a reason for their closures.

According to the Unhappy Hour menu, BC is currently home to over 15,000 restaurants and food service vendors, which employ over 185,000 workers.

These restaurants bring in $18 billion in annual sales, which plays a key role in supporting BC workers, families, and industries such as agriculture, transportation, and tourism.

“Restaurants are at the heart of every community in this province,” said Mark von Schellwitz, vice president for Restaurants Canada.

“We’re hopeful that community leaders across the province will recognize the urgency of the situation at-hand.”

In addition to raising awareness of these issues, the campaign is also outlining steps that can be taken by municipal and provincial governments, as listed in the menu’s “Takeaway” section.

Policy suggestions range from streamlining approvals and harmonizing liquor laws to cost offsets and relief programs.

“We feel that it’s important to be constructive rather than just critical. It’s easy to point out the problems, we want to offer solutions,” said von Schellwitz.

“With fair and sensible policy change, government can play a key role in turning the tables and saving BC restaurants.”

Tostenson says the Unhappy Hour menu will be mailed to elected officials across the province.

You can read the full Unhappy Hour menu here.

