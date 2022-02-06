"Freedom Convoy" supporting Trump called Trudeau a "far-left lunatic"

The “Freedom Convoy” has illuminated our divides and differences.

Now, Donald Trump has doubled down on his pro “Freedom Convoy” stance.

He also simultaneously insulted a sitting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and promoted his forthcoming social media platform.

Here’s what happened:

Since Trump was permanently banned from Twitter last year, the former president now issues press releases via Trump Media & Technology Group when he feels it’s time to weigh in on the news of the day.

His statement opens with a criticism of “Big Tech” and then quickly throws shade at Trudeau before launching into a pitch of the forthcoming TruthSocial social media platform.

Trump vs. Tech and Trudeau

In his statement, Trump said, “Facebook and Big Tech are seeking to destroy the Freedom Convoy of Truckers.”

“The Freedom Convoy is peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far-left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates.”

“Now, thankfully, the Freedom Convoy could be coming to DC with American Truckers who want to protest Biden’s ridiculous Covid policies.”

“Facebook is canceling the accounts of Freedom Convoy USA, and GoFundMe is denying access to funds that belong to the Freedom Convoy.”

“This is unacceptable and extremely dangerous in any country that values free expression,” said Trump

Fundraising platform GoFundMe dropped the “Freedom Convoy” fundraiser late last week.

We want to thank @gofundme for listening to our concerns as a City and a police service. The decision to withhold funding for these unlawful demonstrations is an important step and we call on all crowdfunding sites to follow. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 5, 2022

After connecting with city officials, Ottawa Police, and reviewing the facts of the protest, it found that the fundraiser violated their terms of service.

Trump’s TruthSocial pitch

In his statement, Trump also said that “TruthSocial is announcing today that we are welcoming the Freedom Convoy with open arms to communicate freely on TruthSocial when we launch – coming very soon!”

“TruthSocial will fight back against Big Tech so we can protect our rights to free expression.”

“Also, on top of everything, it is big news that Facebook daily users went down for the first time ever, people are tired of biased social media like Twitter and Facebook, and it’s showing in their numbers!”

Enter Ted Cruz

Donald Trump isn’t the only American political figure to show support for the Freedom Convoy.

God bless these Canadian truck drivers. They’re defending Canada, America, and they’re standing up for freedom! The government doesn’t have the right to force you to comply to their arbitrary mandates. pic.twitter.com/bvoM3SSbnb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 6, 2022

After inexplicably attacking Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart on Twitter, Texan Senator and former Albertan Ted Cruz went on Fox News to parrot many of the talking points outlined in Trump’s brief statement.

The protests in Canada

While Ottawa has been under constant siege by honking protesters for more than a week, on Saturday, February 5, protesters rolled into many other Canadian cities for a day-long protest.

There were arrests in Vancouver and Toronto and even hate crime charges levied against demonstrators in Ottawa.

While the protests may be subsiding, Canadians and Americans could be dealing with the political fallout for some time.