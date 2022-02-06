News

Four people charged with hate crimes during protests: Ottawa Police

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Feb 6 2022, 12:05 am
Four people charged with hate crimes during protests: Ottawa Police
Markgo/Shutterstock

As protests in Ottawa continue, police say they’ve received more than 400 calls for service directly related to the “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations since they started.

“In total, over 50 criminal offences are being investigated—11 of those were hate crimes which resulted in charges against four people,” said Ottawa Police Service (OPS).

According to police, all available officers have been deployed and their detectives are “ensuring every report is investigated.”

The public can report hate crimes via a hotline, which has already received over 150 calls.

Ahead of more demonstrations on Saturday, February 5, OPS said they would use a “surge and contain” strategy in the capital’s downtown neighbourhoods over the weekend to “further protect neighbourhoods, restore order, and prevent unlawful activity.”

In earlier “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations, some people used hate symbols like the Confederate flag and the Nazi flag.

Protesters also reportedly harassed staff at a soup kitchen and demanded meals.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.

Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT