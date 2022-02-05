Toronto police arrested a smoke-bombing protester at "Freedom Rally"

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on at a demonstration in Toronto.

He was brought in for assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, and public mischief.

The noxious substance was a smoke bomb, Toronto police say.

The incident happened on the north side of Queen’s Park, the same area where over 200 healthcare workers met to march in support of accessible healthcare for all.

He does not seem to be affiliated with the healthcare workers’ counter-protest, nor does it appear he disrupted or harmed anyone there.

ARREST MADE:

Truck Protest

North Side of Queens Park

Man, 22, arrested for :

1. Assault w/a Weapon

2. Administer Noxious Substance (smoke bomb)

3. Public Mischief

The public is reminded to please avoid the demonstration areas — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 5, 2022



Constable and Media Relations Officer Laura Brabant with the Toronto Police Service responded to an interview request from Daily Hive saying she doesn’t have any further information at this time.

Vehicles and people must make room for emergency vehicles to pass through.

Peel medics were slowed at Avenue and Bloor due to trucks and protestors. This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

There are traffic delays across the city due to protests. pic.twitter.com/qqX2RyfUto — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 5, 2022



“We will most likely have more details at a later date after the man has been processed and charged at a police station,” she said.

“As far as I know, no one was injured.”

More to come…