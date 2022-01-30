Trump voices support for Canada's "Freedom Convoy" protests (VIDEO)

Editor’s Note: Close to 90% of Canadian Truckers are vaccinated according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Canadian Trucking Alliance reports that many protesters this week do not have a connection to the trucking industry.

Protests in Canada have been catching the attention of Americans this week as US media – including Fox News – covers the so-called “Freedom Convoy” demonstration culminating in Ottawa this weekend.

Now, Former President Donald Trump has voiced his support for demonstrators.

Speaking at a rally in Conroe, Texas on Saturday, January 29, Trump said “the Canadian truckers – you’ve been reading about it – resisting bravely these lawless mandates are doing more to defend American freedom than our own leaders by far.”

NOW – Trump: “Canadian truckers… we’re with them all the way.”pic.twitter.com/zihPH0WYio — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 30, 2022

“We want those great Canadian truckers to know that we are with them all the way.”

The “Freedom Convoy” protest continues on Sunday for a second day in Canada’s capital city.

Ottawa Police report there has been illegal behaviour concerning the desecration of monuments in the city linked to the protest.

Several criminal investigations are underway in relation to the desecration of the National War Memorial/Terry Fox statue, threatening/illegal/intimidating behaviour to police/city workers and other individuals and damage to a city vehicle. 1/2 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 30, 2022

In an operational update, Ottawa Police said that on Saturday, their officers “encountered several challenges with demonstrators, including sporadic road blockages by trucks,” and mentioned that the high-risk situations were de-escalated and resolved with no arrests.

Today, Ottawa Police say they’re maintaining a “very large police presence” in the city for a second day in a row, “patrolling throughout the downtown core, managing the movement of protestors and trucks.”

Trump has been criticized for inciting the January 6 Capitol Riot. Five police officers who had served at the Capitol that day died in the following days. Four died by suicide.

Officer Brian D. Sicknick of the Capitol Police

Officer Jeffrey Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department

Officer Howard S. Liebengood of the Capitol Police

Officer Gunther Hashida of the Metropolitan Police Department

Officer Kyle DeFreytag of the Metropolitan Police Department

One protestor was shot and killed by police. Several other protesters died due to medical emergencies.

The protest in Ottawa is planned to last through the weekend, with police expecting some protesters to remain in the city the following week.