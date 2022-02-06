From throwing eggs to picking fights: five arrested in Vancouver amid "Freedom Convoy"

After the honking has subsided, VPD shared a press release in the evening on Saturday, February 5, detailing five arrests made during day-long protests in the city.

Downtown Vancouver was inundated with thousands of protesters and counter-protesters. There was traffic chaos, gridlock, and even skirmishes in different parts of the city for much of the day.

“Everyone has the right to peacefully assemble and express their views, and the Vancouver Police Department is committed to providing a safe environment for lawful protest,” said Sergeant Steve Addison.

Sergeant Addison said that Saturday’s “protests attracted thousands of people who feel passionately about their causes. While most protesters were peaceful, some had to be arrested for violent behaviour and unlawful conduct.”

VPD said they got reports of cars being kicked, rocks and eggs being thrown, and even nails strewn on roadways.

They worked to mitigate traffic disruptions and resolve conflicts between the vehicle convoy, counter-protesters, and Vancouver residents concerned about noise, disorder, and violence.

VPD made five arrests and all men were all brought to the Vancouver Jail and have since been released from custody.

Vancouver protest arrests

A wagon full of eggs

“A 29-year-old man was arrested near Robson and Burrard Street after VPD officers observed him wearing a balaclava and pulling a wagon full of egg cartons.”

“The man, a US citizen from Washington State, had a knife in a sheath tied to his belt, and two eggs in his jacket pocket.”

Pushing a car

“A 29-year-old man was arrested after he stood in the middle of the road, told a driver in the protest convoy to go back to the valley, and started trying to push a vehicle backwards.”

“VPD officers tried to calm the man down and repeatedly encouraged him to leave the roadway, however officers were forced to arrest him when his behaviour threatened to incite onlookers.”

Kicking cars

“A 57-year-old man was arrested for mischief after he was seen kicking vehicles near Burrard and Davie Street.”

Picking fights

“A 30-year-old man was arrested when VPD officers observed him walking through a crowd of protesters and challenging people to fights.”

Throwing eggs

“A 28-year-old man was arrested for mischief near Nelson and Burrard Street after witnesses flagged down VPD officers and reported he was throwing eggs.”

In Vancouver, it was quiet on Sunday morning. And although the protests are over, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart – who initially warned protesters that they were not welcome in the city – has found himself caught in a Twitter exchange with US Senator Ted Cruz who’s been voicing support for the “Freedom Convoy” on Twitter.

Now, the back and forth will continue online, for now.