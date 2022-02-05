GoFundMe drops Freedom Convoy fundraiser for violating terms of service

After suspending the Freedom Convoy 2022 Fundraiser page on Thursday, GoFundMe has now dropped it entirely.

A statement from GoFundMe says it supports peaceful protests and that it believed that was the intention of the convoy fundraiser from the start.

Now the platform says that, because of an update from law enforcement, their initial belief is no longer accurate.

According to the update, evidence from law enforcement suggests that the demonstration has “become an occupation” and that they have seen reports of violence and other unlawful activity.

“Following a review of relevant facts and multiple discussions with local law enforcement and city officials, this fundraiser is now in violation of our Terms of Service, and has been removed from the platform.”

GoFundMe added that the organizers of the fundraiser did provide a clear distribution plan for the initial $1 million that was raised earlier this week.

Organizers “confirmed funds would be used only for participants who travelled to Ottawa to participate in a peaceful protest.”

GoFundMe says that based on how the situation has progressed, “no further funds will be directly distributed to the Freedom Convoy organizers. GoFundMe will now work with organizers in an effort to send all the remaining funds to “credible and established charities verified by GoFundMe.”

Anyone who donated and who would like a refund can submit a request to GoFundMe by February 19.