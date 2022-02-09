Co-organizer of truck convoy says they're headed from Ottawa to Toronto

After almost two weeks of excessive honking, vandalism and displays of racist symbols, Ottawa might be getting a reprieve as the anti-vaccine mandate protest moves to its next truck stop — Toronto.

In a TikTok posted on Tuesday night, so-called “Freedom Convoy” co-organizer Chris Barber announced that they’re going to “pull up stakes” in Ottawa on Wednesday and head to Toronto.

“Ottawa isn’t working really well with us when it comes to law enforcement,” he said. “I don’t think Toronto’s quite had enough entertainment for this.”

He goes on to emphasize how Ottawa’s “getting a little sticky on their law enforcement.”

“Toronto, get ready. It’s gonna be epic. We got all these trucks headed in your direction,” he added.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Ottawa police detailed how they’ve been “reducing the footprint of demonstrators” after a state of emergency was declared in the city.

The police issued over 1,300 tickets, made 22 arrests, and have 79 ongoing criminal investigations. They’ve also seized fuel and cut off material, financial, and logistical support to the occupation.

This comes after a weekend of anti-vaccine mandate protests across Canada. In Toronto, police made multiple arrests, including one of a poop-flinging protester and a protester who released a smoke bomb. In Vancouver, people experienced the truck convoy’s loud honking for the second weekend in a row.

In preparation for last weekend’s protest, Toronto police closed streets surrounding an area known as “hospital row” and added parking restrictions and additional CCTV cameras.

The city has yet to announce preparations for the oncoming convoy.

Daily Hive has reached out to Toronto Police and the City of Toronto for more.