"Freedom Convoy" receives court order to stop honking for 10 days

An Ontario Superior Court judge has officially ordered the “Freedom Convoy” to lay off the horns for the next 10 days.

The injunction, granted by Ontario Superior Court Justice Hugh McLean, prohibits the use of air horns and train horns in Ottawa except by municipal vehicles such as firetrucks.

The injunction was brought forth by Ottawa resident Zexi Li and her lawyer Paul Champ. The injunction comes after Li launched a class-action lawsuit against the convoy, suing for $9.8 million. Thousands of downtown residents will be able to take part in the class-action lawsuit if it moves forward.

The judge ordered the “Freedom Convoy” organizers to share the injunction on their social media and with all people they know to be convoy members. Tamara Lich, Chris Barber, and Benjamin Dichter are named specifically as defendants in the case. It does not appear that they have shared the injunction on their social media accounts.

Here’s the #Ottawa #TruckersConvoy2022 injunction. Way to go @PaulChampLaw! Spread this far and wide. The protestors have to be given notice of the order to be able to be found in contemot for breaching it. pic.twitter.com/WpLSH6iGP5 — Eric (@LawyerOnSkis) February 8, 2022

Dichter tweeted that they had a successful day in court and that “somehow the #fakenews media is somehow reporting the city’s loss is someone a win.”

The court order allows police to arrest and remove anyone who is reasonably believed to be aware of the junction and violates it.

Is this a peaceful protest? What if you lived here, and this was going on from early in the morning until late at night, how would you feel? #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/oIhVKCYjur — Paul Champ (@PaulChampLaw) February 5, 2022

The convoy is on its 11th day of occupying the nation’s capital.