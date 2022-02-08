News

"Freedom Convoy" receives court order to stop honking for 10 days

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
Feb 8 2022, 7:27 pm
"Freedom Convoy" receives court order to stop honking for 10 days
Bing Wen/Shutterstock

An Ontario Superior Court judge has officially ordered the “Freedom Convoy” to lay off the horns for the next 10 days.

The injunction, granted by Ontario Superior Court Justice Hugh McLean, prohibits the use of air horns and train horns in Ottawa except by municipal vehicles such as firetrucks.

The injunction was brought forth by Ottawa resident Zexi Li and her lawyer Paul Champ. The injunction comes after Li launched a class-action lawsuit against the convoy, suing for $9.8 million. Thousands of downtown residents will be able to take part in the class-action lawsuit if it moves forward.

The judge ordered the “Freedom Convoy” organizers to share the injunction on their social media and with all people they know to be convoy members. Tamara Lich, Chris Barber, and Benjamin Dichter are named specifically as defendants in the case. It does not appear that they have shared the injunction on their social media accounts.

Dichter tweeted that they had a successful day in court and that “somehow the #fakenews media is somehow reporting the city’s loss is someone a win.”

The court order allows police to arrest and remove anyone who is reasonably believed to be aware of the junction and violates it.

The convoy is on its 11th day of occupying the nation’s capital.

Brooke TaylorBrooke Taylor
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT