Ottawa police have issued over 1300 tickets in the ongoing protest against the vaccine mandate, which has occupied the city’s downtown core for almost two weeks now.

In a press conference on Tuesday, deputy chief Steve Bell detailed the steps the police service has taken to “put a safe end to the unlawful occupation” at the nation’s capital.

“Our message to demonstrators remains the same,” Bell said. “Don’t come, and if you do, there’ll be consequences, including financial consequences for your illegal and unlawful behaviour.”

The Ottawa Police will provide an update to the community in regard to the ongoing demonstration — 1:30pm.

In addition to the tickets, Ottawa police have made 22 arrests and have 79 ongoing criminal investigations. Bell says they’ve also seized fuel and cut off material, financial, and logistical support to the occupation.

“Our search and contain strategy, which has reduced the footprint of the demonstrators, continues,” said Bell.

Although they’ve been able to seize and tow some vehicles, Bell says Ottawa police still face resourcing and operational challenges.

“We’ve identified our need for the 1800 officers and civilian personnel that will bring a safe and to this occupation,” said Bell.

Through intelligence, the police have also learned that almost 25% of the 418 trucks encamped in the city have children living in them. Bell said they’re working with the Children’s Aid Society for these kids’ safety.

This comes after the mayor of Ottawa declared a state of emergency in the city on Sunday.

In an emergency debate at the House of Commons on Monday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government would provide the city of Ottawa with whatever resources it needs.

Residents of Ottawa’s downtown core may experience some relief after an Ontario Superior Court judge officially ordered the “Freedom Convoy” to stop honking for 10 days.