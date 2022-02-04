NewsCoronavirus

Toronto Police close streets surrounding hospital row ahead of "Freedom Convoy"

Feb 4 2022, 4:18 pm
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Toronto Police are shutting down streets near a strip of hospitals known as hospital row ahead of the “Freedom Convoy” arriving in the city.

According to the police service, University Avenue between College Street and Queen Street, and College Street from University Avenue to Yonge Street will be closed as of 11:30 am on Friday.

They said that hospital workers and staff, family, patients, and people picking up patients will still be able to access the area.

Hospitals in the area include Toronto General, Mount Sinai, SickKids, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehab and Women’s College Hospital.

Police are advising that these closures could remain in place all weekend and are asking people to avoid the area.

It appears that parts of the convoy have already made their way to the city as traffic disruptions were reported throughout the morning.

Toronto Police came under fire on Thursday as they advised hospital workers to avoid wearing uniforms that could identify them as healthcare workers as the “Freedom Convoy” heads to Toronto.

