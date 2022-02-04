Toronto Police are shutting down streets near a strip of hospitals known as hospital row ahead of the “Freedom Convoy” arriving in the city.

According to the police service, University Avenue between College Street and Queen Street, and College Street from University Avenue to Yonge Street will be closed as of 11:30 am on Friday.

Demonstrations will be taking place in the city this weekend. To protect Hospital Row, from 11:30 a.m. University Ave between College St and Queen St will be closed. College St – from University Ave to Yonge St – will also be closed.

They said that hospital workers and staff, family, patients, and people picking up patients will still be able to access the area.

Hospitals in the area include Toronto General, Mount Sinai, SickKids, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehab and Women’s College Hospital.

Police are advising that these closures could remain in place all weekend and are asking people to avoid the area.

It appears that parts of the convoy have already made their way to the city as traffic disruptions were reported throughout the morning.

HAZARD:

Allen Rd + Lawrence Ave W

9:38am

– Reports demonstrators are blocking S/B exit ramp onto Lawrence

– Police are on the way

– Consider alternate routes of travel at this time#GO230232

Toronto Police came under fire on Thursday as they advised hospital workers to avoid wearing uniforms that could identify them as healthcare workers as the “Freedom Convoy” heads to Toronto.