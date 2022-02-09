High Commission of India warns citizens in Canada of "Freedom Convoy"

The High Commission of India is advising Indian citizens living in Canada or planning to travel to the country to take precautions in light of the protests against the vaccine mandate in Ottawa and other cities.

Based in Ottawa, the Commission provides consular services to Indian citizens. They released a statement on Tuesday warning citizens of the protests and blockades that have occupied the nation’s capital for almost two weeks.

“Exercise a high degree of caution and remain alert,” reads the statement. “Avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place, such as downtown Ottawa.”

Advisory for Indian Citizens in Canada or planning travel to Canada- Please take all precautions in light of the ongoing protests and public disturbance in Ottawa and other major Canadian cities.

Special #Helpline for distressed Indian citizens in Canada- ☎️ 6137443751 pic.twitter.com/jNLodQuphU — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) February 8, 2022

Indian citizens in Canada are encouraged to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates of India in Toronto and Vancouver. This would help the organization to better connect with citizens in case of an emergency.

The High Commission also provides a special emergency helpline to provide assistance to Indian citizens who may be “in distress” due to the protests. You can call (+1) 613 744-3751 if you’re in need of assistance.

This warning comes days after the city of Ottawa declared a state of emergency as protests dragged on. Ottawa police have issued 1,300 tickets as they work on reducing the footprint of the demonstrators in the city.

In an emergency debate at the House of Commons on Monday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government would provide the city of Ottawa with whatever resources it needs.

Residents of Ottawa’s downtown core may experience some relief after an Ontario Superior Court judge officially ordered the “Freedom Convoy” to stop honking for 10 days.