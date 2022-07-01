WestJet reduced its summer flights as it anticipates travel disarray

WestJet says it will have fewer flights this summer compared to July 2019, in an effort to provide “stable operations” as travel demand skyrockets in Canada.

The Calgary-based airline says it will fly about 530 flights a day this summer instead of the more than 700 of two years ago.

“We have been meticulously planning for summer operations and over the past few months have proactively reduced capacity to ensure we can deliver a stable operation”, WestJet said in a statement regarding summer flights.

“We have been very measured in our approach, and are currently scheduled to operate 21 per cent less capacity in July 2022 than we did in July 2019.”

Earlier this week Air Canada announced it would be slashing several flights from its schedule for July and August amid staffing shortages and delays.

WestJet says its proactive efforts in anticipation of the busy summer travel season include hiring more than 1,000 people across all operational areas. They also plan to introduce technology enhancements and include digital vouchers and pre-paid options to self-serve and save time at the airport.