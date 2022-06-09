Another great local concept has launched at YVR Airport. The Dirty Apron is open and operating.

Located in the airport’s domestic terminal post-security near gate C46, the new destination offers travellers its signature gourmet sandwiches, salads, soups, and more.

Offering eats made with fresh, local ingredients, this gourmet delicatessen will be open from 6:30 am to 9 pm.

Although the airport has experienced some delays with its food and beverage openings due to the pandemic, over the last few years we have seen some awesome names like Joe & The Juice and Sal y Limon pop up.

Most recently, Pacific Farms Market launched as well.

The Dirty Apron – YVR Airport

Address: YVR Airport — post-security, Gate C46

