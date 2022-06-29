News

"What a f**king mess": Baggage chaos, flight delays wreak havoc at Canadian airport (VIDEOS)

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Jun 29 2022, 4:02 pm
@robaeiii/Twitter

The frustration with Canadian airports is continuing.

Travellers and athletes have adamantly expressed anger with airlines due to lost luggage and flight delays over the past several weeks.

Last week, a London-based motorsport publication accused Air Canada of kicking off more than 30 passengers from a Montreal flight for “no good reason.”

The annoyance towards Montreal’s biggest airport continued on Monday night as videos began circulating on social media showing anxiety-inducing amounts of idle luggage and hours’ worth of flight delays.

“What a f***ing mess,” said Fort Lauderdale’s Rob E, calling Air Canada’s service “poor” and “unbelievable.” He sarcastically thanked the airline for “f***ing this all up.”

“Unbelievable. Poor customer service. Days of delays. And lost luggage,” he wrote.

Clara Loiseau, a journalist for Le Journal de Montréal, captured the chaos in a single video, mockingly saying, “Welcome to Montreal” in French. (With an appropriate melting face emoji.)

The popular Montreal-based Instagram account @fucknomtl also shared a video of hundreds of bags seemingly parked at the pick-up terminal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #FNoMTL (@fucknomtl)

Jessica M. Rosen, a sustainability strategist, called the Montreal Trudeau Airport an “absolute shitshow” and said flights were delayed and cancelled “left and right.”

Brian Cicioni, a New York City Tour Guide, says a 77-minute layover in Montreal turned into a three-hour delay before eventually being cancelled. He says he was considering taking a train back to New York instead before Air Canada’s “impractical rebooking” rerouting him on a Porter flight back.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my 23 years of flying,” he tweeted.

Other YUL passengers and strandees complained that there was standing room only at gates and that Montreal Trudeau Airport is in “absolute shambles.”

In response to the barrage of tweets, Air Canada says the flight delays, cancellations, and baggage chaos is a result of a “great lack of personnel” and that the airline and its partners are “doing everything in their power to offer you an efficient service despite the lack of human resources.”

The country’s biggest airline also says that due to the “imponderables of the pandemic and manpower challenges, some services are more limited.”

A new online tool has started to track delays and cancellations across the country, to help travellers with enraging wait times.

Daily Hive has reached out to YUL Airport for additional comment.

