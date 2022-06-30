Best restaurants in Burnaby you need to try at least once

Burnaby is home to some of the most incredible food options in Metro Vancouver.

Whether you’re craving Japanese, Italian, or Korean, Burnaby has a little bit of everything.

Fondway Cafe

Fondway Cafe specializes in coffee, tea and Asian-inspired pastries. Address: 4462 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-283-6997 Facebook | Instagram

A sugar lover’s paradise, Glenburn offers a large selection of ice cream treats including sundaes, milkshakes, and malts, along with candy and soda syrups. The creations that come from this old-school handmade dessert spot are completely drool-worthy, and things get crazy with cookie and brownie sundaes and insane seasonal flavours, too. Address: 4090 Hastings St, Burnaby

Phone: 604- 565-0155 Facebook | Instagram

Saffron is a fantastic spot to head for authentic Tandoor dishes and traditional sweets. Enjoy the lunch and dinner buffet or opt for a Biryani Rice Bowl, Saffron Thali, or curry to dine in or take out. This spot also has a stellar vegan menu and tons of vegetarian dishes along with beer and highballs. Address: 4300 Kingsway #5, Burnaby

Phone: 604-436-5000 Facebook

Gold Train Express II

Known as a local go-to spot for Vietnamese food, Gold Train II Express offers delicious pho and appetizers at a great price. Address: 105 – 7515 Market Crossing, Burnaby

Phone: 604-559-8688 Facebook

Garlic & Chili Restaurant

Garlic & Chilli offers authentic Chinese cuisine for a great price. Be sure to try their crispy spring rolls, tofu wraps, and spicy string beans. The menu also offers seafood, chicken, and lamb dishes served with either rice or noodles. Address: 5901 Broadway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-298-8361 Instagram

Whether you need pizza at home, at the office, or at a party, Mr. Pan Pizza delivers you fresh, delicious, pizza on time. They also offer authentic Indian food made from fresh, natural ingredients from local farms. So come on by, for a taste of multiple cuisines. Address: 3718 Canada Way, Burnaby

Phone: 604-433-8700 Facebook | Instagram

Green Leaf Cafe

This popular sushi spot is worth all the rage. Green Leaf uses fresh, local ingredients, making its rolls particularly exceptional. Make sure to try the famous Salmon Oshi and Aburi Tobiko rolls while you’re here. Address: 9604 Cameron Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-444-9802 Facebook | Instagram

Dae-Ji serves comfort food with a wide selection of Korean-style cutlets including pork, chicken, fish, and rice dishes. The famous kimchi fried rice is also known to be one of the best in town. Address: 4883 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 778-379-3088 Facebook

This authentic Taiwanese food spot located inside Crystal Mall offers both tofu hotpot and bubble tea. Its signature dishes include salty pepper chicken (chicken, rice, and soup), chicken nugget (chicken on rice with an egg), and blazing spicy pot (spicy seafood soup). Address: 4544 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-297-0371 Facebook

Serving authentic Korean cuisine, Midam Cafe & Bistro offers rice cakes, hot pots and sizzling plates in a contemporary cafe environment. Address: 4501 North Road #110a, Burnaby

Phone: 604-568-5357 Facebook | Instagram

Sushi Garden

This sushi restaurant is a popular spot for locals for a quick bite to eat. Sushi Garden offers great portions and a variety of sushi options for a great price – make sure to order the famous salmon sashimi dish. Address: 4269 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-294-0104 Address: 4635 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-1139 Address: 7413 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-436-0104 Facebook | Instagram

You might know Sooda from its epic 18-inch roll made from a premium eye of round beef and rice. This spot also offers dishes such as an insanely spicy and cheesy dakgalbi (spicy stir-fried chicken), bulgogi (thin grilled marinated slices of beef or pork), Dolsot-style bimibaps, and kimchi fried rice, to name a few. Sooda also offers ice cream soju cocktails. Address: 4455 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-9227 Facebook | Instagram

Located in South Burnaby, Abyssinia offers Ethiopian cuisine with dishes characterized by a variety of spices. Don’t forget to ask for Abyssinia yebeg, tibis and a veggie combo (mahberawi) – a true Ethiopian meal. Address: 7546 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

Phone: 778-397-1121 Facebook | Instagram

Gray Olive Cafeteria is a cozy cafe known for seasonal comfort food offering breakfast, brunch, and sandwiches all day long! Be sure to try the eggs Benedict or one of the mouthwatering breakfast sandwiches. Address: 4190 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-566-9664 Facebook | Instagram

Shanghai Dim Sum House

Atlas Steak + Fish puts a modern twist on the iconic North American steakhouse by offering a stylish ambiance. Choose from steak, fish, lobster, chicken and more to enjoy alongside a nice glass of wine. Address: 4331 Dominion Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-453-0776 Facebook | Instagram Mon Paris Patisserie View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elena Krasnova Pastry Chef (@monparis.ca) Take your tastebuds all the way to Paris at Mon Paris Patisserie. This little nook serves various desserts and pastries, from classic croissants and macarons to fancier sweets like toffee cake, lemon mouse cake, and la rose cake (a mascarpone mousse infused with water and grapefruit). Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-564-5665 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby604-564-5665 Facebook | Instagram

Located in Metrotown, this spot offers authentic Japanese ramen, hand-made gyoza, and fresh temaki.

Address: 4575 Central Boulevard M01, Burnaby

Phone: 604-229-2477

Facebook| Instagram

Diners can expect a variety of highlights here, including handmade pizzas, seafood-focused bowls, shareables, and a 4 to 6 pm happy hour from Thursday to Saturday. The fresh eatery will also offer a cocktail program full of “summer sippers” like the Southern Peach, a bourbon and Aperol spiked iced tea with white peach puree and thyme.

Address: 6083 McKay Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-639-3756

Instagram

This chain offers individual hotpots perfect for cold days in Metro Vancouver.

Address: 5276 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-620-9737

Facebook | Instagram