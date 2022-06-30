FoodRestaurants & BarsPatiosBest of

Best restaurants in Burnaby you need to try at least once

Dished Staff
Jun 30 2022
Best restaurants in Burnaby you need to try at least once
Burnaby is home to some of the most incredible food options in Metro Vancouver.

Whether you’re craving Japanese, Italian, or Korean, Burnaby has a little bit of everything.

Here are the best restaurants in Burnaby you need to try at least once.

Anton’s Pasta Bar

 

Mamma Mia! Anton’s is known for its extremely generous portions that are mostly under $20. Alfredo, spaghettini, and bolognese — you name it, you can order it and enjoy it for one, two, or three meals, depending on your appetite. If you finish the entire mountain of pasta on your plate, you even get a special Anton’s pen.

Address: 4260 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-299-6636

Facebook | Instagram

50’s Burgers

 

50’s Burgers is an independently owned burger joint in Burnaby, known for making “real hamburgers.” They have tons of options for burgers under $10, such as veggie, meat or chicken, plus the old-school diner sign adds a certain level of charm to this local favourite.

Address: 7741 Edmonds Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-553-1950

Facebook | Instagram

The One Restaurant

The One Restaurant offers standard Taiwanese comfort food for a great price. Options include fried rice, fried noodles, dumplings, and bubble tea.

Address: 5908 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-569-1866

Facebook

Hart House

Located on a historic 13-acre estate, Burnaby’s Hart House offers Pacific Northwest takes on Mediterranean cuisine in a picturesque setting right on Deer Lake.

Address: 6664 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 604-298-4278

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Cotto Enoteca Pizzeria

Cotto Enoteca Pizzeria has a spacious patio perfect for plans with family and friends. Join them on their patio for delicious Italian food and happy hour drinks.

Address: 6011 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-299-8002

Facebook | Instagram

Fondway Cafe

 

Fondway Cafe specializes in coffee, tea and Asian-inspired pastries.

Address: 4462 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-283-6997

FacebookInstagram

A sugar lover’s paradise, Glenburn offers a large selection of ice cream treats including sundaes, milkshakes, and malts, along with candy and soda syrups. The creations that come from this old-school handmade dessert spot are completely drool-worthy, and things get crazy with cookie and brownie sundaes and insane seasonal flavours, too.

Address: 4090 Hastings St, Burnaby
Phone: 604- 565-0155

FacebookInstagram

 

Saffron is a fantastic spot to head for authentic Tandoor dishes and traditional sweets. Enjoy the lunch and dinner buffet or opt for a Biryani Rice Bowl, Saffron Thali, or curry to dine in or take out. This spot also has a stellar vegan menu and tons of vegetarian dishes along with beer and highballs.

Address: 4300 Kingsway #5, Burnaby
Phone: 604-436-5000

Facebook

Gold Train Express II

Known as a local go-to spot for Vietnamese food, Gold Train II Express offers delicious pho and appetizers at a great price.

Address: 105 – 7515 Market Crossing, Burnaby
Phone: 604-559-8688

Facebook

Garlic & Chili Restaurant

Garlic & Chilli offers authentic Chinese cuisine for a great price. Be sure to try their crispy spring rolls, tofu wraps, and spicy string beans. The menu also offers seafood, chicken, and lamb dishes served with either rice or noodles.

Address: 5901 Broadway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-298-8361

 Instagram

Mr. Pan Pizza

 

Whether you need pizza at home, at the office, or at a party, Mr. Pan Pizza delivers you fresh, delicious, pizza on time. They also offer authentic Indian food made from fresh, natural ingredients from local farms. So come on by, for a taste of multiple cuisines.

Address: 3718 Canada Way, Burnaby
Phone: 604-433-8700

FacebookInstagram

Green Leaf Cafe

This popular sushi spot is worth all the rage. Green Leaf uses fresh, local ingredients, making its rolls particularly exceptional. Make sure to try the famous Salmon Oshi and Aburi Tobiko rolls while you’re here.

Address: 9604 Cameron Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-444-9802

FacebookInstagram

Dae-Ji Cutlet House

Dae-Ji serves comfort food with a wide selection of Korean-style cutlets including pork, chicken, fish, and rice dishes. The famous kimchi fried rice is also known to be one of the best in town.

Address: 4883 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 778-379-3088

Facebook

Jo Ju Tofu Hotpot

This authentic Taiwanese food spot located inside Crystal Mall offers both tofu hotpot and bubble tea. Its signature dishes include salty pepper chicken (chicken, rice, and soup), chicken nugget (chicken on rice with an egg), and blazing spicy pot (spicy seafood soup).

Address: 4544 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-297-0371

Facebook

Midam Cafe & Bistro

 

Serving authentic Korean cuisine, Midam Cafe & Bistro offers rice cakes, hot pots and sizzling plates in a contemporary cafe environment.

Address: 4501 North Road #110a, Burnaby
Phone: 604-568-5357

FacebookInstagram

Sushi Garden

This sushi restaurant is a popular spot for locals for a quick bite to eat. Sushi Garden offers great portions and a variety of sushi options for a great price – make sure to order the famous salmon sashimi dish.

Address: 4269 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-294-0104

Address: 4635 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-553-1139

Address: 7413 Edmonds Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-436-0104

FacebookInstagram

Sooda Korean BBQ

You might know Sooda from its epic 18-inch roll made from a premium eye of round beef and rice. This spot also offers dishes such as an insanely spicy and cheesy dakgalbi (spicy stir-fried chicken), bulgogi (thin grilled marinated slices of beef or pork), Dolsot-style bimibaps, and kimchi fried rice, to name a few. Sooda also offers ice cream soju cocktails.

Address: 4455 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-428-9227

FacebookInstagram

Abyssinia Restaurant

Located in South Burnaby, Abyssinia offers Ethiopian cuisine with dishes characterized by a variety of spices. Don’t forget to ask for Abyssinia yebeg, tibis and a veggie combo (mahberawi) – a true Ethiopian meal.

Address: 7546 Edmonds Street, Burnaby
Phone: 778-397-1121

FacebookInstagram

The Gray Olive Cafeteria

 

Gray Olive Cafeteria is a cozy cafe known for seasonal comfort food offering breakfast, brunch, and sandwiches all day long! Be sure to try the eggs Benedict or one of the mouthwatering breakfast sandwiches.

Address: 4190 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-566-9664

FacebookInstagram

Shanghai Dim Sum House

 

Located in the food court of Crystal Mall in Burnaby, Shanghai Dim Sum House has to-die-for dumplings, buns, dim sum and more.

Address: 4500 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-909-6688

Facebook

OEB Breakfast Co. – Brentwood

 

OEB Brentwood was designed by Janks Design Group. It features natural light, an open concept kitchen, and a picture-perfect “Fill the Soul” Instagram wall. Folks can expect to find OEB’s iconic egg lights at this spot along with a location-specific morning farm-themed 3D paper art installation.

Address: 4525 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-566-3447

Facebook | Instagram

Soon Coffee

 

Located in the food court at the Amazing Brentwood, Soon Coffee is all about making coffee affordable, delicious, and sustainable. They have a short but sweet menu with the occasional fun special, too.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Facebook | Instagram

Peaked Pies

 

Known for its sky-high Australian pies made with flaky pastry (featuring grass-fed butter from New Zealand), AA Alberta beef, Fraser Valley Chicken, and veggies, this outpost is located in Burnaby Heights. Peaked Pies offers 12 varieties of pies including vegan, vegetarian, seasonal, and sweet options.

Address: 4114 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-558-3890

Instagram

Sopra Sotto — Burnaby

All of Sopra Sotto’s menu items are prepared with care in the traditional Italian fashion. Try its handmade, wood-fired pizzas in varieties like Margherita, cappricciosa, and vegetariana – and don’t forget to order a delicious cocktail, too.

Address: 4022 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-423-3310

Facebook | Instagram

Gokudo Shabu Shabu Hot Pot

This hot pot spot has an extensive list of meats, seafood, veggies, and noodles to choose from. You can also pair your meal with a delicious cold Japanese beer.

Address: 4250 Kingsway #5, Burnaby
Phone: 604-438-5598

Facebook | Instagram

Atlas Steak + Fish

Atlas Steak + Fish puts a modern twist on the iconic North American steakhouse by offering a stylish ambiance. Choose from steak, fish, lobster, chicken and more to enjoy alongside a nice glass of wine.

Address: 4331 Dominion Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-453-0776

FacebookInstagram

Mon Paris Patisserie

Take your tastebuds all the way to Paris at Mon Paris Patisserie. This little nook serves various desserts and pastries, from classic croissants and macarons to fancier sweets like toffee cake, lemon mouse cake, and la rose cake (a mascarpone mousse infused with water and grapefruit).

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-564-5665

Facebook | Instagram

Pho Century

 

This Vietnamese place offers a relaxed dining atmosphere for noodle soups & other Vietnamese comfort foods. Make sure to try their famous spring rolls with shrimp!

Address: 6701 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-544-5028

Facebook| Instagram

Chez Christophe

 

Much-loved chocolatier and pastry destination Chez Christophe is serving up delicious treats. This spot also makes square croissant cubes that are made up of square, buttery goodness.

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone:604-428-4200

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Big Star Sandwich

Whether you’re dining in or out, you can enjoy the best slow-roasted beef, hand-pulled turkey, and house-brined corned beef south of the Fraser. The menu here is packed with deli cuts, authentically prepared meats, soups, and stews, including a now-infamous feature titled “The Neeson” – a combo of beef, bacon, hickory sticks, and spice.

Address: 6701 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-544-5028

Facebook| Instagram

Zubu

 

Located in Metrotown, this spot offers authentic Japanese ramen, hand-made gyoza, and fresh temaki.

Address: 4575 Central Boulevard M01, Burnaby
Phone: 604-229-2477

Facebook| Instagram

Time & Place

Diners can expect a variety of highlights here, including handmade pizzas, seafood-focused bowls, shareables, and a 4 to 6 pm happy hour from Thursday to Saturday. The fresh eatery will also offer a cocktail program full of “summer sippers” like the Southern Peach, a bourbon and Aperol spiked iced tea with white peach puree and thyme.

Address: 6083 McKay Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 604-639-3756

Instagram

Boiling Point

This chain offers individual hotpots perfect for cold days in Metro Vancouver.

Address: 5276 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-620-9737

Facebook | Instagram

With files from Negin Nia, Hanna McLean, and Daryn Wright

