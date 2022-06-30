Best restaurants in Burnaby you need to try at least once
Burnaby is home to some of the most incredible food options in Metro Vancouver.
Whether you’re craving Japanese, Italian, or Korean, Burnaby has a little bit of everything.
Mamma Mia! Anton’s is known for its extremely generous portions that are mostly under $20. Alfredo, spaghettini, and bolognese — you name it, you can order it and enjoy it for one, two, or three meals, depending on your appetite. If you finish the entire mountain of pasta on your plate, you even get a special Anton’s pen.
Address: 4260 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-299-6636
50’s Burgers
View this post on Instagram
50’s Burgers is an independently owned burger joint in Burnaby, known for making “real hamburgers.” They have tons of options for burgers under $10, such as veggie, meat or chicken, plus the old-school diner sign adds a certain level of charm to this local favourite.
Address: 7741 Edmonds Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-553-1950
The One Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
The One Restaurant offers standard Taiwanese comfort food for a great price. Options include fried rice, fried noodles, dumplings, and bubble tea.
Address: 5908 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-569-1866
Hart House
View this post on Instagram
Located on a historic 13-acre estate, Burnaby’s Hart House offers Pacific Northwest takes on Mediterranean cuisine in a picturesque setting right on Deer Lake.
Address: 6664 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 604-298-4278
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Cotto Enoteca Pizzeria
View this post on Instagram
Cotto Enoteca Pizzeria has a spacious patio perfect for plans with family and friends. Join them on their patio for delicious Italian food and happy hour drinks.
Address: 6011 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-299-8002
Fondway Cafe
View this post on Instagram
Fondway Cafe specializes in coffee, tea and Asian-inspired pastries.
Address: 4462 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-283-6997
Glenburn Soda Fountain
View this post on Instagram
A sugar lover’s paradise, Glenburn offers a large selection of ice cream treats including sundaes, milkshakes, and malts, along with candy and soda syrups. The creations that come from this old-school handmade dessert spot are completely drool-worthy, and things get crazy with cookie and brownie sundaes and insane seasonal flavours, too.
Address: 4090 Hastings St, Burnaby
Phone: 604- 565-0155
View this post on Instagram
Saffron is a fantastic spot to head for authentic Tandoor dishes and traditional sweets. Enjoy the lunch and dinner buffet or opt for a Biryani Rice Bowl, Saffron Thali, or curry to dine in or take out. This spot also has a stellar vegan menu and tons of vegetarian dishes along with beer and highballs.
Address: 4300 Kingsway #5, Burnaby
Phone: 604-436-5000
Gold Train Express II
View this post on Instagram
Known as a local go-to spot for Vietnamese food, Gold Train II Express offers delicious pho and appetizers at a great price.
Address: 105 – 7515 Market Crossing, Burnaby
Phone: 604-559-8688
Garlic & Chili Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Garlic & Chilli offers authentic Chinese cuisine for a great price. Be sure to try their crispy spring rolls, tofu wraps, and spicy string beans. The menu also offers seafood, chicken, and lamb dishes served with either rice or noodles.
Address: 5901 Broadway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-298-8361
Mr. Pan Pizza
View this post on Instagram
Whether you need pizza at home, at the office, or at a party, Mr. Pan Pizza delivers you fresh, delicious, pizza on time. They also offer authentic Indian food made from fresh, natural ingredients from local farms. So come on by, for a taste of multiple cuisines.
Address: 3718 Canada Way, Burnaby
Phone: 604-433-8700
Green Leaf Cafe
View this post on Instagram
This popular sushi spot is worth all the rage. Green Leaf uses fresh, local ingredients, making its rolls particularly exceptional. Make sure to try the famous Salmon Oshi and Aburi Tobiko rolls while you’re here.
Address: 9604 Cameron Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-444-9802
Dae-Ji Cutlet House
View this post on Instagram
Dae-Ji serves comfort food with a wide selection of Korean-style cutlets including pork, chicken, fish, and rice dishes. The famous kimchi fried rice is also known to be one of the best in town.
Address: 4883 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 778-379-3088
Jo Ju Tofu Hotpot
View this post on Instagram
This authentic Taiwanese food spot located inside Crystal Mall offers both tofu hotpot and bubble tea. Its signature dishes include salty pepper chicken (chicken, rice, and soup), chicken nugget (chicken on rice with an egg), and blazing spicy pot (spicy seafood soup).
Address: 4544 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-297-0371
Midam Cafe & Bistro
View this post on Instagram
Serving authentic Korean cuisine, Midam Cafe & Bistro offers rice cakes, hot pots and sizzling plates in a contemporary cafe environment.
Address: 4501 North Road #110a, Burnaby
Phone: 604-568-5357
Sushi Garden
View this post on Instagram
This sushi restaurant is a popular spot for locals for a quick bite to eat. Sushi Garden offers great portions and a variety of sushi options for a great price – make sure to order the famous salmon sashimi dish.
Address: 4269 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-294-0104
Address: 4635 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-553-1139
Address: 7413 Edmonds Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-436-0104
Sooda Korean BBQ
View this post on Instagram
You might know Sooda from its epic 18-inch roll made from a premium eye of round beef and rice. This spot also offers dishes such as an insanely spicy and cheesy dakgalbi (spicy stir-fried chicken), bulgogi (thin grilled marinated slices of beef or pork), Dolsot-style bimibaps, and kimchi fried rice, to name a few. Sooda also offers ice cream soju cocktails.
Address: 4455 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-428-9227
Abyssinia Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Located in South Burnaby, Abyssinia offers Ethiopian cuisine with dishes characterized by a variety of spices. Don’t forget to ask for Abyssinia yebeg, tibis and a veggie combo (mahberawi) – a true Ethiopian meal.
Address: 7546 Edmonds Street, Burnaby
Phone: 778-397-1121
The Gray Olive Cafeteria
View this post on Instagram
Gray Olive Cafeteria is a cozy cafe known for seasonal comfort food offering breakfast, brunch, and sandwiches all day long! Be sure to try the eggs Benedict or one of the mouthwatering breakfast sandwiches.
Address: 4190 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-566-9664
Shanghai Dim Sum House
View this post on Instagram
Located in the food court of Crystal Mall in Burnaby, Shanghai Dim Sum House has to-die-for dumplings, buns, dim sum and more.
Address: 4500 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-909-6688
OEB Breakfast Co. – Brentwood
View this post on Instagram
OEB Brentwood was designed by Janks Design Group. It features natural light, an open concept kitchen, and a picture-perfect “Fill the Soul” Instagram wall. Folks can expect to find OEB’s iconic egg lights at this spot along with a location-specific morning farm-themed 3D paper art installation.
Address: 4525 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-566-3447
Soon Coffee
View this post on Instagram
Located in the food court at the Amazing Brentwood, Soon Coffee is all about making coffee affordable, delicious, and sustainable. They have a short but sweet menu with the occasional fun special, too.
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Peaked Pies
View this post on Instagram
Known for its sky-high Australian pies made with flaky pastry (featuring grass-fed butter from New Zealand), AA Alberta beef, Fraser Valley Chicken, and veggies, this outpost is located in Burnaby Heights. Peaked Pies offers 12 varieties of pies including vegan, vegetarian, seasonal, and sweet options.
Address: 4114 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-558-3890
Sopra Sotto — Burnaby
View this post on Instagram
All of Sopra Sotto’s menu items are prepared with care in the traditional Italian fashion. Try its handmade, wood-fired pizzas in varieties like Margherita, cappricciosa, and vegetariana – and don’t forget to order a delicious cocktail, too.
Address: 4022 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-423-3310
Gokudo Shabu Shabu Hot Pot
View this post on Instagram
This hot pot spot has an extensive list of meats, seafood, veggies, and noodles to choose from. You can also pair your meal with a delicious cold Japanese beer.
Address: 4250 Kingsway #5, Burnaby
Phone: 604-438-5598
Atlas Steak + Fish
View this post on Instagram
Atlas Steak + Fish puts a modern twist on the iconic North American steakhouse by offering a stylish ambiance. Choose from steak, fish, lobster, chicken and more to enjoy alongside a nice glass of wine.
Address: 4331 Dominion Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-453-0776
Mon Paris Patisserie
View this post on Instagram
Take your tastebuds all the way to Paris at Mon Paris Patisserie. This little nook serves various desserts and pastries, from classic croissants and macarons to fancier sweets like toffee cake, lemon mouse cake, and la rose cake (a mascarpone mousse infused with water and grapefruit).
This Vietnamese place offers a relaxed dining atmosphere for noodle soups & other Vietnamese comfort foods. Make sure to try their famous spring rolls with shrimp!
Address: 6701 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-544-5028
Chez Christophe
View this post on Instagram
Much-loved chocolatier and pastry destination Chez Christophe is serving up delicious treats. This spot also makes square croissant cubes that are made up of square, buttery goodness.
Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone:604-428-4200
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Big Star Sandwich
View this post on Instagram
Whether you’re dining in or out, you can enjoy the best slow-roasted beef, hand-pulled turkey, and house-brined corned beef south of the Fraser. The menu here is packed with deli cuts, authentically prepared meats, soups, and stews, including a now-infamous feature titled “The Neeson” – a combo of beef, bacon, hickory sticks, and spice.
Address: 6701 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-544-5028
Zubu
View this post on Instagram
Located in Metrotown, this spot offers authentic Japanese ramen, hand-made gyoza, and fresh temaki.
Address: 4575 Central Boulevard M01, Burnaby
Phone: 604-229-2477
Time & Place
View this post on Instagram
Diners can expect a variety of highlights here, including handmade pizzas, seafood-focused bowls, shareables, and a 4 to 6 pm happy hour from Thursday to Saturday. The fresh eatery will also offer a cocktail program full of “summer sippers” like the Southern Peach, a bourbon and Aperol spiked iced tea with white peach puree and thyme.
Address: 6083 McKay Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 604-639-3756
Boiling Point
View this post on Instagram
This chain offers individual hotpots perfect for cold days in Metro Vancouver.
Address: 5276 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-620-9737
With files from Negin Nia, Hanna McLean, and Daryn Wright