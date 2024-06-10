Can you believe it? Summer starts next week. To tide you over until then, we’ve compiled a list of summer events for you to enjoy this week.

From a foodie fest to a festival all about BC cider, here are five can’t-miss events happening this week in Vancouver.

Looking for Father’s Day plans? Don’t worry; we’ve also got you covered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capilano Mall (@shopcapilanomall)

The Capilano Mall Foodie Fest returns for its fourth and most mouthwatering year yet.

The family-friendly outdoor event is free to attend and will serve up tasty dishes rain or shine. Discover a new foodie favourite and treat yourself to food truck classics in the west parking lot at 935 Marine Drive.

In addition to the can’t-miss food truck fare with new ingredients, the Capilano Mall Foodie Fest will feature live music, face painters, a food-meets-science activity, and an artisanal food market with local merchants.

When: June 15 and 16, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Capilano Mall, West Parking Lot — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Tickets: Free to attend

5th Annual BC Cider Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Cider Festival (@bcciderfest)

Impress your dad this Father’s Day with a spectacular cider-tasting event featuring cideries from British Columbia, the Pacific Northwest, and beyond. A new addition this year is the free-to-enter Cider Garden, which welcomes kids and families to join the festivities and will feature six ciders on tap along with non-alcoholic options.

When: June 16

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $59

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Published on Main (@published.on.main)

Published on Main will welcome Chef Mandel Hitzer of Deer + Almond (currently listed as number 39 on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants) and co-founder of RAW:almond for two nights only. Guests will enjoy à la carte fresh sheet dishes crafted by Chef Mandel alongside Published on Main’s nightly menu.

When: June 10 and 11

Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street, Vancouver

Fraser Valley Wine Passport

The Fraser Vally Wine Passport is the perfect way to support local wineries right in your neighbourhood. You’ll get access to tastings at 18 different wineries for one price. Some wineries offer add-on perks to enhance your adventure, from cocktails and snacks to outdoor patio and picnic areas or restaurants.

When: Until June 30

Where: Participating wineries across the Fraser Valley

Price: $50 (can be purchased at any participating wineries)

The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its bi-weekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

With files from Daniel Chai