Vancouver is getting a new spot for Korean fried chicken: Sparky Chicken.

The new spot, scheduled to soft open on Thursday, June 13, will serve a variety of flavours. Sparky told Dished it’ll have variations like Original, Sweet Spicy, Hot Spicy, Cheese Sprinkle, Soy Garlic, Honey Garlic, Wasabi Mayo, and Sparky Signature Hot Grill, which includes ingredients like tteok (rice cake) and jalapeños.

“We also have On The BAP (rice menu) with Chicken Mayo and Hot Grill,” said Sparky, adding that it will be serving sangak kimbap (triangle kimbap) in limited quantities as well.

“These variety of tastes will put sparks of joy in everyone’s tummy,” added Sparky.

Plus, as part of its opening celebrations, Sparky is offering 20% off all orders from June 13 to 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sparky Chicken Vancouver (@sparkychicken.van)

If that’s not enough of a discount for you, three lucky people will get 50% off their entire orders. To enter the contest, all you have to do is follow Sparky Chicken on Instagram and leave a comment on the contest post sharing your most anticipated flavour.

Are you excited about this new Korean fried chicken spot? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 4292 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok